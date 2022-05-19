Microsoft tests new Windows 11 feature drop for Insiders in the Release Preview channel

What you need to know:

Microsoft begins testing new features in the Windows 11 Release Preview channel.

The new build features Windows Spotlight and Family Safety improvements.

This means Microsoft intends to roll out these features to version 21H2 soon.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Release Preview channel today, which brings with it a couple of new features that were previously in testing in the Dev and Beta channels. The build in question is 22000.706, and features the new Windows Spotlight wallpaper switcher, and improvements to Family Safety integration.

Windows Spotlight is a feature that Microsoft has been working on that will automatically pull in a "wallpaper of the day" when you boot your PC every morning. Users can choose between several wallpapers that Microsoft provides on a daily basis, similar to the Bing daily image.

The improvements to Family Safety come in the form of a better verification experience for when a child account requests access to a restricted feature. The build also includes a number of fixes and general improvements.

Here's the changelog: