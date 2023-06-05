Award-winning Logitech Master peripherals upgraded for even more productivity

What you need to know

Logitech’s award-winning Master series of peripherals is designed for software developers and creative professionals.

The MX Master 3S mouse and MX Keys S Keyboard have been upgraded and released as the MX Keys S and MX Anywhere 3S alongside the MX Keys S Combo.

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral, and made with renewable energy wherever possible.

Finding your “flow state” can be like reaching nirvana for creative professions. It's when you find your groove on a project and, for some time, you feel like you are at your most productive, and creative energy comes naturally. Having the right tools on your desk can help you reach that coveted flow state more easily, but finding and setting up the right tools can be a little difficult. The latest additions to the Master series line from Logitech aim to help creatives find that zen state of productivity.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a sleek, modern mouse with quiet clicks. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech has announced that its popular MX Keys S wireless keyboard has been upgraded to provide superior low-profile keyboarding. For faster, more fluid typing, the MX Keys S features keys that are shaped to match fingertips, while smart illumination backlights detect when the hands are close to the keyboard. The MX Key S is even smart enough to adjust the backlighting brightness depending on the room's lighting condition, and these settings can be modified in the free Logi Options+ app. Three new keys have also found their way to the MX Keys S layout: talk to text, mute/unmute microphone, and emoji. The MX Keys S is available in a Graphite or Pale Grey colorway, keeping a sleek and professional look.

Logitech MX Keys S wireless keyboard



Along with the MX Keys, S Logitech has also unveiled an upgraded version of the award-winning MX Anywhere 3S. The mouse is designed to be sleek and stylish, providing precision and speed. Quiet Click technology ensures that the MX Anywhere 3S isn’t creating background noise during important meetings, keeping everything nice and quiet. The 8,000 DPI optical sensor is capable of tracking on virtually any surface, so if you happen to find yourself working in an ultra-modern conference room with glass tabletops, you can still find your “flow state” and get some work done. The MX Anywhere 3S for Business has the added security of a Logi Bolt receiver which can provide secure wireless and improved RF performance while also allowing report monitoring via Sync support.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Wireless Mouse



As nice as the individual mouse and keyboard are, Logitech didn’t stop there. The MX Key S Combo—featuring the new MX Keys S keyboard, the MX Master 3S mouse, and an MX Palm Rest—is touted as offering faster and more precise work as skilled professionals hit their stride more quickly and efficiently. Anyone looking to boost productivity with the power of new Logitech accessories can do so when the MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, and MX Anywhere 3S launch globally in early June. The keyboard alone will cost approximately $110 at retail, while the mouse is $80, with the MX Keys S Combo rounding out the new releases at $200. The MX Anywhere 3S for Business will run approximately $90.