Best Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 accessories 2022
Enhance Lenovo's best 14-inch convertible with these peripherals.
If you're looking for a premium convertible Ultrabook to daily drive, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better than the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14. Its 12th Gen Intel CPUs, DDR5 RAM, gorgeous display options, and premium port-filled design all make it one of the best laptops you can buy today. But while the device is amazing all on its own, your experience with it will be even better if you pair it with some top-notch accessories. Here's a collection of some that will go perfectly with the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14.
Plugable USB-C 4K Docking Station
Incredible value
This excellent dock from Plugable offers amazing value, giving you access to 13 ports, support for up to three 4K monitors at 60Hz, and 100W of host device charging power for considerably less than what similarly capable docks cost. If you're after excellence at a reasonable price, look no further.
CalDigit TS4 Dock
Premium dock
The mighty CalDigit TS4 is the most advanced dock on the market, offering a whopping 18 ports, support for dual 4K displays or one 8K one at 60Hz, and up to 98W of host charging power. It's pricey with an MSRP of $360 and it's rarely in stock for long, but if you want the best of the best, this is it.
Anker USB-C Hub
Simple expansion
Looking for a simple USB hub? Our favorite is Anker's USB-C Hub that adds four USB-A ports to your laptop, allowing you to hook up additional peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and more. Compared to larger docking station, this hub is both more compact and more affordable.
TIMBUK2 Classic Messenger Bag
Perfect for travel
TIMKBUK2's Classic Messenger Bag is made out of a combination of rugged Eco Cordura fabric that stands tall against the threats of scratching, water, and shock, ensuring that your laptop will stay safe while tucked inside. There's also plenty of room for other items like books and chargers, and there are 16 different colors and four sizes from which to choose.
Waterfield Lenovo Laptop Sleevecase
Stylish and effective
The Waterfield Lenovo Laptop Sleevecase is a gorgeous cover that's available in either waxed canvas or ballistic nylon — both of which look fantastic and offer top-tier protection. Additionally, you can also choose between a vertical or horizontal configuration and can even add accessories like D-rings or a strap. Make sure you select the Yoga 9i 14 option when choosing your case.
Tomtoc 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag
Affordable protection
If you want something less expensive, check out this sleeve from Tomtoc. The combination of water-resistant fabric on the exterior and thick padding on the inside will keep your device safe from danger, and the extra pouches provide extra room for cables and other accessories. The shoulder strap also makes it easy to carry around while you're on the go. Make sure you get the 14-15-inch version, as it's the one that fits the Yoga 9i 14.
Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard
Comfy typing
The Logitech Ergo K860 is arguably the best keyboard available in terms of ergonomics, making it a natural choice to go with the Yoga 9i 14 if you want a comfy keyboard to type on while at a desk. The wrist rest is padded well, the low-profile keys actuate smoothly, and the two-year battery life is exceptional. You also get the option to connect using either Bluetooth or a USB dongle.
Logitech MX Master 3
Boost your productivity
The Logitech MX Master 3 is a stellar wireless mouse that will allow you to mouse around quicker and more accurately when at a desk. The design is comfortable, the 4,000 DPI optical sensor is precise, and the "magspeed" wheel lets you rapidly scroll through large pages or documents. The 70-day battery life is also fantastic.
Logitech MX Ergo Trackball
Relax those fingers
This mouse is specially designed for folks who experience (or want to avoid) hand pain while using their computer. Its adjustable tilt angle allows for a more natural posture, and the trackball lets you mouse around the screen without having to move your hand around. Like the MX Master 3, the Logitech MX Ergo also has an excellent 70-day battery life.
Microsoft Surface Earbuds
Buds you'll love
The Microsoft Surface Earbuds are unbelievably comfortable and offer some of the best audio quality available with earbuds. They may be pricey, but they're worth the cost. The eight-hour battery life is also excellent, so you won't need to worry about charging them often.
HP Z27 4K Monitor
4K upgrade
HP's Z27 monitor features a sharp 4K resolution, a rich and vibrant color gamut, excellent contrast, and razor-thin bezels. If you're looking to turn your Yoga 9i 14 into a creative workstation, we highly recommend pairing it with this display.
Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-20
Lenovo's own ThinkVision T24i-20 is perfect for folks who want a simple and affordable external monitor. While it isn't as sharp or as attractive as the HP Z27, it still offers FHD resolution, good colors, a nice 1000:1 contrast ratio, and narrow bezels.
If we had to choose ...
All of the accessories listed here are awesome, but if we had to choose just one, it would be Plugable's USB-C 4K docking station. Between its selection of 13 extra ports, support for triple 4K 60Hz displays, and its ability to provide up to 100W of charging power for your Lenovo Yoga 9i 14, the amount of value you're getting for under $300 is fantastic. This dock is also more affordable than CalDigit's TS4, making shopping for one a breeze.
If you need a protective case, Waterfield's specialized sleevecase is a phenomenal option that will keep your laptop safe and look good doing it, too. Alternatively, there's Tomtoc's tried-and-true shoulder bag for folks who want something less expensive, or the larger and more spacious TIMBUK2 messenger bag that's perfect for travel.
What if you want to use the laptop with a traditional keyboard and mouse setup? In that case, we recommend pairing the excellent Logitech K860 Ergo with the Logitech MX Master 3 or the Logitech MX Ergo, as all of these devices have comfortable, ergonomic designs and stellar battery life.
If none of the accessories listed here suit your needs, make sure to check out our roundup of the 12 best accessories for new laptop owners to see more options we love.
