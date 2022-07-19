Best Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 accessories 2022

If you're looking for a premium convertible Ultrabook to daily drive, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better than the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14. Its 12th Gen Intel CPUs, DDR5 RAM, gorgeous display options, and premium port-filled design all make it one of the best laptops you can buy today. But while the device is amazing all on its own, your experience with it will be even better if you pair it with some top-notch accessories. Here's a collection of some that will go perfectly with the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14.

If we had to choose ...

All of the accessories listed here are awesome, but if we had to choose just one, it would be Plugable's USB-C 4K docking station. Between its selection of 13 extra ports, support for triple 4K 60Hz displays, and its ability to provide up to 100W of charging power for your Lenovo Yoga 9i 14, the amount of value you're getting for under $300 is fantastic. This dock is also more affordable than CalDigit's TS4, making shopping for one a breeze.

If you need a protective case, Waterfield's specialized sleevecase is a phenomenal option that will keep your laptop safe and look good doing it, too. Alternatively, there's Tomtoc's tried-and-true shoulder bag for folks who want something less expensive, or the larger and more spacious TIMBUK2 messenger bag that's perfect for travel.

What if you want to use the laptop with a traditional keyboard and mouse setup? In that case, we recommend pairing the excellent Logitech K860 Ergo with the Logitech MX Master 3 or the Logitech MX Ergo, as all of these devices have comfortable, ergonomic designs and stellar battery life.

If none of the accessories listed here suit your needs, make sure to check out our roundup of the 12 best accessories for new laptop owners to see more options we love.