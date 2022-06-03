Best Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 cases 2022
By Brendan Lowry published
Keep your laptop safe with these excellent cases, sleeves, and bags.
The Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 is one of the best 14-inch laptops on the market, as it features powerful specs, an excellent display, long-lasting battery life, and a design that's both durable and attractive. However, even sturdy laptops like the 9i 14 can suffer serious damage if you accidentally drop them or scrape them against rough surfaces. To prevent this from happening, you should get a laptop case that you can use to protect the 9i 14 whenever you're not using it. Here's a list of some of our favorite sleeves, cases, and bags that will be a perfect fit for Lenovo's premium convertible.
Lacdo Laptop Shoulder Bag
Best overall
Lacdo's laptop bag offers plenty of protection for the Yoga 9i 14 thanks to its water-resistant exterior and thick interior padding, and there's also plenty of space for the laptop and accessories between the main compartment and the pair of extra pouches. It's got everything you could want in a laptop bag for a nice price, making it our favorite option.
Jack&Chris Leather Briefcase
Premium style
This premium leather briefcase from Jack&Chris is expensive, but if you want something that's both stylish and practical, it's well worth the cost. The thick and durable leather will keep your Yoga 9i 14 safe with ease, while the roomy padded interior compartments offer plenty of extra space for accessories.
TANGBOLIBO Laptop Bag
Simple excellence
If you're looking for a bag that's simple and affordable, look no further than TANGBOLIBO's offering. It's not quite as protective and spacious as Lacdo's bag, but it still offers solid protection for half of the cost. This makes it an excellent option for folks on a budget who need to save money.
NIDOO Laptop Sleeve
Retractable handle
The NIDOO laptop sleeve is an excellent sleeve case for folks who need something as compact as possible, as its handle can be retracted when you're not using it to carry your Yoga 9i 14. The sleeve also features five layers of fabric, foam, and velvet that effectively protects the device inside.
DOMISO Laptop Sleeve
Hard shell protection
DOMISO's sleeve case is more expensive than NIDOO's offering, but it also comes with a hard shell exterior that's both shockproof and waterproof. This makes it extremely effective at protecting the Yoga 9i 14 from all kinds of damage, but the tradeoff is that there's no external pouch for accessories.
Lymmax Vertical Laptop Sleeve
Go vertical
If you'd prefer a vertical case instead of the standard horizontal style, go with Lymmax's sleeve. It features a water-resistant exterior with a shockproof EVA layer, as well as padding on the inside that cushions your laptop during impact. It also has a stylish design on the outside that looks great.
If we had to choose ...
While the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 is undeniably a durable and well-built laptop, that doesn't mean it's immune to getting damaged from accidental falls, scrapes, and spills. Because of this, we strongly recommend getting a quality case for the device. A good sleeve, case, or bag will not only keep your Yoga 9i 14 safe, but it will also make it easier to carry the laptop around as well.
There are several excellent cases available on the market, but our overall favorite is Lacdo's laptop shoulder bag. On top of offering excellent protection for your laptop on the inside and the outside, it also comes with a pair of extra pouches for accessories and a helpful shoulder strap. It's also not very expensive, which makes it one of the best laptop bags in terms of value.
Folks who want a simpler and more affordable bag will love TANGBOLIBO's offering, while those that want a sleeve that's as compact as possible should choose NIDOO's or Lymmax's. If you're looking to maximize protection and don't mind sacrificing some peripheral storage space, DOMISO's laptop sleeve will be right up your alley.
Finally, consider picking up the Jack&Chris briefcase if you want something extravagant and stylish. Its comprised of premium leather and plenty of protective padding, and aside from looking gorgeous, it also features plenty of extra space for accessories.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. You'll find him doing reviews, editorials, and general coverage on everything Xbox and PC. Follow him on Twitter.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.