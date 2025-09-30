Did you preorder an Xbox Ally? You're going to need a case.

The official ASUS case for the Xbox Ally is not cheap, setting you back a quite spicy $70. It's a hard case, and doesn't have a shoulder strap, nor does it have room for additional accessories. Therefore, I personally think it's a bit silly. It's also sold out, from what I can tell. But you shouldn't buy it anyway.

With my Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go, there's another option you should definitely consider. It's not only cheaper, but it's also vastly more versatile, with a ton more features, and it's also a bit cheaper if you're an Amazon Prime member this week.

This is the Arccos Travel Bag from Tomtoc, compatible with practically every PC gaming handheld on the market, and I've taken it all over the world with me.

Save 15% Tomtoc Arccos Travel Bag: was $52.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Arccos Travel Bag is the best PC gaming handheld bag I've tried. I've had this one for years, and it has travelled all over the world with me. It's lightweight and hard-wearing at the same time, with an absurd amount of internal space that seems to defy its svelte outward appearance. See at: Amazon

As of writing, the Arccos Travel Bag is available on Amazon for $52.99 (or $44.99 for Prime members). It's less of a case and more of a bag, but it has a ton of internal features that give it that protective edge you need to feel confident when taking it out and about.

This bag is a bit like having a personal Tardis

An absurd amount of space. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Tomtoc Arccos Travel Bag is indeed less of a case and more of a "bag," so if you were looking for something hard shell, this might not be the best option, but it is incredibly durable as a bag, and I've travelled with it in my suitcase too.

What makes it great is the internal (and removable) insert that adds cushioning for handhelds, complete with space for the joysticks to breathe. Some cases squash the joysticks, so this is some impressive and thoughtful design on offer.

What surprises me most about this bag is how expandable it is. I also have a Tomtoc backpack that does the same. It appears smaller on the outside than it is and can accommodate a wide variety of additional accessories. With this bag, you can also add in a charger, multiple cables, an extra power bank, a folding keyboard, a travel mouse, and still have room in the front pocket for your passport and other things.

(Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The strap is highly adjustable and comfortable to wear too, and there's a clever handle on the front of the bag that makes it easy to grab without going for the full strap. You can also detach the strap if you don't need it and just want to store it in a suitcase or carry it from the handle strap instead.

I've taken mine all over the world and use it primarily with my Lenovo Legion Go, which is one of the largest PC gaming handhelds on the market. The smaller Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will fit this totally fine, and benefit from its inner screen cushioning and stabilizing insert, too. The material is durable, the padding is thick, and the storage volume is very impressive.

I can't recommend it enough, so be sure to consider it if you're grabbing an Xbox Ally, or already own a Nintendo Switch, Legion Go, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck.

