HyperX expands popular Cloud Stinger gaming headset line with new console models

What you need to know

HyperX is HP Inc.'s popular gaming accessory brand known especially for its quality headsets.

Today, HyperX revealed that it was expanding its console gaming headset lineup in the console space with CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox and Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation.

These lightweight headsets are made with soft memory foam wrapped in a premium leatherette for a durable and comfortable design.

HyperX is a popular gaming accessory brand at HP Inc., known for the last 20 years for its well-priced, quality headsets. One of its most popular models is the Cloud Stinger. As you can read in our Cloud Stinger 2 review, it's a lightweight headset with reliable noise-canceling. Today, HyperX revealed that it is expanding its console line of gaming headsets by building upon the foundation of the original Cloud Stinger with the release of the CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox and the Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation — both of which are wired headsets.

HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox specs Price: $49.99

Headphone: 10 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Microphone: Unidirectional 50 Hz – 18 kHz

Audio controls: Onboard

Weight: 9.7 oz (275 g)



“We're thrilled to expand our console headset lineup with Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation and CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox,” said Andrew Ewing, Director of Console/Cloud Gaming, HyperX. “Lightweight with exceptional features and extraordinary comfort, the new console headsets stay true to the legacy of Cloud Stinger predecessors and deliver immersive in-game experiences, all at affordable price points.”

This is a very light headset weighing in at only 9.7 oz (275 g) and offering memory foam earphones wrapped in a premium leatherette for a durable, comfortable fit. HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 is an officially licensed headset for Xbox, so it easily connects with Xbox controllers when plugged into a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both versions of the latest HyperX Cloud Stinger console headset sell for $49.99 and are available starting today.

HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Gaming Headset | See at Amazon The latest Cloud Stinger headset created specifically for Xbox builds upon the foundation of the popular original gaming gear to provide excellent audio and microphone quality with a comfortable fit.

Windows Central's take

I personally love HyperX and recommend its headsets to anyone I can as some of the best Xbox headsets you can get. So, I'm certain that the upcoming HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 will be equally reliable. You can see me gushing about the company more in-depth at my HyperX Cloud 3 review, but I'll give a quick rundown here.

HyperX headsets aren't too expensive, but they still offer clear sound quality, sleek designs, and a comfy fit. What really makes them stand out is their high microphone quality. I've tested numerous headsets over the last six years and I've found that the place many companies skimp is the microphone.

As the user, you don't often hear yourself, but fuzzy or glitchy audio is frustrating to friends or online players that might be on your multiplayer team with you. If you've ever played with someone who was using a really bad microphone then you know what I'm talking about. It's unfortunately one of the most common PC gaming mistakes people make. These kinds of issues are far rarer on HyperX headsets rather than the norm, so you can trust your voice will get carried through in multiplayers more effectively.