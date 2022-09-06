HyperX launches Cloud Stinger 2 with DTS Headphone: X Spatial Audio for under $50

What you need to know

HyperX just launched its Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset.

The Cloud Stinger 2 features DTS Headphone: X Spatial Audio and weighs under 300 grams.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is avaialble starting today for $50.

HyperX just announced and launched its new Cloud Stinger 2. The gaming headset features memory foam and a leatherette material for comfort. On the sound side of things, it has two 50mm drivers and DTS Headphone: X Spatial Audio to deliver 3D audio. HyperX highlights the weight of its new headset, which sits at 275 grams. You can order the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 starting today for $50.

The Cloud Stinger 2 builds on the original HyperX Cloud Stinger, which we reviewed back in 2018. Players can rotate the headset's earcups up to 90 degrees when taking breaks between gaming or listening to music. The Cloud Stinger 2 also features audio controls on its earcups and a noise-canceling flexible microphone that mutes when it's swiveled up.

"Bringing a new and improved addition to our popular selection of Stinger headsets, we are excited to expand the lineup with the Cloud Stinger 2," said HyperX's Nate Almond. "Offering another top-quality headset option packed with impressive features for both function and comfort, Cloud Stinger 2 stays true to its lightweight predecessors’ quality and comfort at a low price point – now with DTS Headphone:X audio for more enhanced in-game immersion."

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 will look to compete with the best PC gaming headsets in its price range. We'll have to get our hands on the headset before we can judge it fully, but its specs are promising.