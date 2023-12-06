Logitech's new Astro A50 X wireless gaming headset works with Xbox and PC simultaneously with a quick switch button

What you need to know

Logitech has announced the 5th generation of its Astro A50 X wireless gaming headset.

The Astro A50 X uses Logitech's PlaySync technology to switch between Xbox, PC, and PS5 connections with the click of a button.

It's available in black or white and can be pre-ordered directly from Logitech for $380.

Logitech has announced a brand-new generation of the Astro A50 gaming headset. The company released a fourth-generation A50 headset in 2019, but there haven't been any changes or adjustments to the A50 lineup in the last four years. Fans of Astro headsets hadn't given up hope on a refresh for the A50, and those pleas for a new model weren't ignored.

The new Astro A50 X from Logitech is a wireless headset featuring PlaySync that allows users to switch connections between multiple devices with just a single button.

Hopefully, the console wars are over, and statistics have shown that most gamers play on more than one platform. With the Logitech Astro A50 X, players will no longer need a separate pair of headphones for each device. Instead, the A50 X can simultaneously connect to your Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC or Mac. The accompanying base is compatible with all three (a step up to previous iterations that required a platform-specific base to connect.) It features a display that can update to show which device the headset is currently connected to.

The Astro A50 X can be connected via USB-C and HDMI 2.1 in addition to Logitech's pro-grade Lightspeed Wireless connectivity and support for Bluetooth dual-device mixing. Logitech's Pro-G graphene audio drivers can provide 24-bit audio, and an omnidirectional microphone with a sampling rate of 16-bit/48KHz is also included.

The Astro A50 X is available in black or white and can be pre-ordered on the Logitech official website for $380.