Sony's excellent noise-canceling headphones are at their lowest prices

Early Black Friday promotions are starting to appear, so shop early while you can. If you're after a pair of premium noise-canceling headphones or earbuds, Sony's high-end lineup is now discounted, and the WH-1000XM5, WH-1000XM4, and WF-1000XM4 are back to the lowest prices that we've seen ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Sony's premium headphones are noted to have among the best noise-cancelation technology, audio fidelity, and comfort on the market. Typically, the flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones retail for $400, but now you can save a little more than $50 on these headphones. These highly-rated headphones from consumers, journalists, and professionals are now on sale for just $348!

Among the standout features of the WH-1000XM5 are the eight microphones for noise cancellation, two processors to help with optimizing noise canceling and audio quality based on your surrounding environments, and four beam-forming microphones for use on calls. Sony promises up to 30 hours of battery life along with quick-charging capability that delivers an additional three hours of power on just a three-minute charge.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 noise canceling headphones | $399 now $348 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Sony's WH-1000XM5 is rated as one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market today. It features multiple microphones to capture your voice on a call and to intelligently cancel out distracting noise around you so you can enjoy more of your music. The WH-1000XM5 has the chops to compete with Apple's more expensive AirPods Max while coming in at a lower price that makes it attractive to buyers who aren't locked into Apple's ecosystem.

If the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are too expensive for your budget, consider the prior-generation WH-1000XM4. While the WH-1000XM4 doesn't come with the same modern aesthetic as this year's flagship headphones, they also boast terrific noise cancelation and audio quality. The slightly older WH-1000XM4 also comes with a feature that's missing on the WH-1000XM5.

Sony's slightly older model can fold up for travel in a much more portable package that saves room on your carry-on or laptop bag. This makes the Sony WH-1000XM4 a great purchase for frequent travelers, students, and commuters.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones | $349 now $228 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you don't mind going with a slightly older model of Sony's excellent noise-canceling headphones, you'll still get excellent audio fidelity and noise-cancelation technology packed into a package that's not only significantly more affordable but comes in a space-saving folding design. While the newer XM5 models bring an updated silhouette with a more modern design, the XM4's boxier utilitarian design helps it fold down into a smaller form factor that's ideal for travel.

And if you'd rather not deal with the bulk of over-the-ear or on-ear headphones, be sure to check out Sony's in-ear WF-1000XM4. Boasting similar noise-cancelation tech that's found on the bulkier cans, the WF-1000XM4 comes in a smaller form factor that fits in your ears. They're often viewed as the alternative to Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro lineup, delivering excellent noise-canceling and great audio fidelity for Windows and Android users who aren't locked into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac hardware ecosystem.

The best part? These excellent buds are on sale for just $178, a savings of nearly $102 for Black Friday! And if you don't want to wait until after your big turkey dinner to shop, you can get the savings and the deal today.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones | $279 now $178 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) With multiple microphones to pick up your voice and help to identify and cancel out distracting background noise, Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds have been among the top-rated choice. These nouse-canceling earbuds also come with a bone conduction sensor on top of the microphones to help pick up your voice for clearer calls. Like the top premium earbuds on the market today, Sony's WF-1000XM4 can be recharged with a USB-C cable or wirelessly. They're seen as a terrific alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro lineup, and at $178, they're even cheaper than the previous Prime Day price (opens in new tab) we had spotted.



For more Black Friday deals and to finish your holiday shopping, be sure to check out some of the specials that we've found in our Black Friday hub.