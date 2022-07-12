Sony's WH1000-XM4 and WF-1000XM4 headphones are 30-35% off this Prime Day

Sony's noise-canceling headphones are among the top rated in the industry for their clear sound signature and their ability to keep the out the noise of the outside world, but they're often priced at a premium compared to more budget options. The company's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds and WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancelation (ANC) technology are arguably two of the best headsets on the market, and with Amazon Prime Day, you can find some steep savings with the WH-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) 35% off and the WF-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) nearly 30% off.

These headphones are great for frequent commuters and business travelers, as they're able to drown out the noise of buses, trains, and planes. Additionally, for students, remote workers, and even those returning to the office, you can use them to quiet the distractions of the outside world and help you stay focused on your work. With excellent battery life and Sony's signature clear audio profile, you'll be able to enjoy your music in louder ambient environments without having to turn up the volume, which could lead to long-term hearing damage.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Prime Day deals

Sony's WH-1000XM4 aren't the newest over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones from the company, having launched nearly two years ago. Since then, the company has released the WH-1000XM5, and you can save a bit of money by going with the prior-generation model. The WH-1000XM4s come with soft ear cups, and they charge over USB-C.

Both models offer excellent ANC technologies, but where the WH-1000XM4 pulls ahead is with the physical design of the headphone. Whereas the WH-1000XM4 can fold down into a more compact package for travel, the new and more modern design of the WH-1000XM5 means that this set of cans cannot fold down quite as neatly as its predecessors.

With Prime Day, you can now score 35% off of these excellent headphones, taking the price down from $348 to a more affordable $228.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Prime Day deals

If you don't like over-the-ear headphones, Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds fit inside your ears. As the closest competitor to Apple's famed AirPods Pro, these earbuds are a great fit for those who value portability and mobility. Sony still packs in the company's excellent ANC tech, and these buds come IPX4 water resistance making them a solid option for workouts, runs, and time at the gym.

The earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and the charging case can give you 16 more hours of charge for a total of 24 hours. And if you've depleted the batteries on these earbuds, you can toss them on a Qi-compatible wireless charger or use the USB-C.

The WF-1000XM4 is now marked down nearly 30% from its listed price for Prime Day.

Be sure to check out our picks for the top headphones that our writers and editors regularly use if you're in the market for a new set of cans. And for more deals, you can also visit our dedicated hub for Amazon Prime Day deals.