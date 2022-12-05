My favorite keyboard is finally on sale for a reasonable price

Are you looking for a mechanical keyboard ready for PC gaming out of the box? SteelSeries has finally dropped the price of its Apex Pro Mini wireless by 28% for a limited-time sale on Amazon (opens in new tab), knocking it down significantly from its usual $240 MSRP. It's become my daily driver for gaming since I can adjust the actuation point of its linear mechanical switches to find the perfect balance for fast-paced titles.

Since SteelSeries reached out to us with a sample, it made enough of an impression to become my primary gaming keyboard after completing our Apex Pro Mini wireless review. The rough keycaps work perfectly with the smooth switches, which feel like a balance between Cherry MX red and silver without making too much noise to annoy your buddies on Discord voice chat.

Setting the W, A, S, and D keys at the shallowest depth possible with the SteelSeries GG companion app helps with speedy reactions, and you can select per-key RGB to illuminate important keys for late-night gaming. Some features on the Apex Pro Mini still work without ever installing the GG Engine, like recording complex macros to type out wholesome post-match messages.

Still, the software allows you to customize the super-cool reactive RGB layer to animate as you hit each key, so it's worth an installation if you can spare a few minutes to learn how it works.

One of the only downsides to this gorgeous mechanical gaming keyboard from SteelSeries was its astronomical launch price, so everyone should at least consider it now it's enjoying a generous discount of around $67.

Cyber Monday might have already passed, but deals on tech accessories will likely continue through the holiday season. The Apex Pro Mini wireless variant is of better value at this price, so find out why it's one of the best gaming keyboards before the deal ends.