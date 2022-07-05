Customize everything with the Glorious modular mechanical keyboard for $80

The mechanical keyboard world is a dangerously expensive one, but some of these keyboards just look so good! Now you can dip your toes in that water with the Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard on sale for $79.99 through Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price ever on this keyboard at this retailer. It normally goes for around $110 and can sell for as high as $130. The previous low for the keyboard was $90, too, so you're getting it $10 below any price it has dropped to before.



Every version of the keyboard is on sale, as well! Grab this full-sized 100% keyboard or go tenkeyless and do away with the number pad. Get the compact version, which also gets rid of the function keys if you prefer something super space saving. Pick black or white, too. It's all down to just $80.

Glorious makes wonderful keyboards that have a lot of customization. So if you're the type of person that likes to tweak your accessories to get them exactly the way you want them, this is a good option. For example, this keyboard includes hot swappable switch sockets. That means you can take out switches you don't like and try others. There's no soldering or any advanced knowledge required to customize it.

It comes with Gateron Brown tactile mechanical switches. These are quieter switches that still feel great to press, and of course you aren't limited to these anyway. The keys also have ABS keycaps that are extra bright, easy to read, and much like the switches fully replaceable if you don't like them.

The keyboard is also has full RGB lighting, which means you get 16.8 million colors for every key on the keyboard. Use the free software to customize it, and then use the keyboard's hotkeys to set and switch between your favorite lighting patterns.

Other features include an ergonomic design with a keyboard stand that lets you adjust the angle along with compatibility with a wide range of 3rd-party switches and keycaps so you can play around with your favorites. The keyboard is also compatible with plenty of platforms, including both PC and your Xbox console.