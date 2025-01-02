This brand-new ergonomic desktop keyboard was designed by Microsoft — but you'll be paying a premium for it

This keyboard was canceled by Microsoft, and is being revived by Incase.

In 2023, Microsoft scrapped its entire line of PC accessories, including popular items such as its ergonomic keyboards and mice. Incase would later step in to save the line, and just recently launched the first "designed by Microsoft" mice under the Incase brand.

These new Incase accessories are identical to the Microsoft ones, just with the Microsoft logo swapped out for the Incase one. Today, Incase is launching a new desktop keyboard that was canceled before it had a chance to ship, as Microsoft shuttered its PC line.

Dubbed the Compact Ergonomic Keyboard, this new accessory features a contemporary design with a split keyboard layout, similar to the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard but without the number pad and in black. It features the new Copilot key, can be paired to up to three devices via Bluetooth 5.1, and has around 36 months of battery life.

The Compact Ergonomic Keyboard features a lifted design to make typing easier. (Image credit: Incase)

Incase is highlighting how small the overall footprint of the keyboard is, being just 13-inches by 8.6-inches. As it was designed by Microsoft, it fits in perfectly with the current Microsoft design language, matching up nicely with the current Surface portfolio with an identical key font and similar feeling typing experience with a key travel of 1.3mm

I understand that this keyboard was one of the very last PC accessories that Microsoft worked on before it decided to stop selling them under the Microsoft brand. The keyboard has been in limbo since then, but thanks to the partnership between Microsoft and Incase, it's finally available to buy.

The Compact Ergonomic Keyboard launches in the next few weeks, but it won't be cheap. Incase says the keyboard will go on sale for $119.99, which is pretty steep for a plastic Bluetooth keyboard. For that price, you're paying for that "designed by Microsoft" aesthetic.

The new keyboard fits right in with Microsoft's other accessories. (Image credit: Incase)

Incase intends to launch many more designed by Microsoft accessories over the coming months, including more ergonomic mice, the older designed keyboards, and even some audio accessories. If you were ever a fan of Microsoft's accessories, these new Incase ones are exactly the same.