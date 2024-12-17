The first "Designed by Microsoft" accessories from Incase are now available to buy

Last year, Microsoft discontinued its long running line of PC hardware accessories which had ranged from countless mice, keyboards, and audio peripherals over the years. Not all was lost, however, as earlier this year Microsoft announced that it would partner with Incase to bring back some of those accessories.

Incase describes the partnership as "bring[ing] together Microsoft’s 30-year legacy of expertise and innovation with Incase’s decades of unrivaled performance and sought-after style." Microsoft has previously partnered with Incase to build the official Surface Hub stand, compatible with the Surface Hub 2S and Surface Hub 3, which can now rotate.

Today, the first of those new Incase accessories are now available to buy under the new "Incase Designed by Microsoft" brand. There are only two available to buy right now, but many more are expected to go on sale in the coming months. The two on sale today are the Modern Mobile Mouse and the Mobile Mouse 1850.

The accessories are pretty much identical to the original Microsoft designs, with the only differences being that the Microsoft logo has been replaced with an Incase logo. "You’ll see the same performance-driven design you’ve come to expect from Incase and Microsoft but, this time, together" says Incase.

Incase lists many more Designed by Microsoft accessories to come, including the Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard, Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse, and Modern Webcam and Wireless Headset. For now, the Incase Designed by Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse is $39.99 on Amazon, and the Mobile Mouse 1850 is $24.99 on Amazon, and can be purchased today.

Microsoft is still committed to building its own accessories outside of the Incase partnership, but these are now housed under the Surface brand. Earlier this year, Microsoft launched the Surface Desktop Keyboard with Copilot+ key, as well as a new Flex Keyboard accessory for the Surface Pro.