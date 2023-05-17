Logitech doesn't want you to buy new mice, it wants you to fix the one you have

What you need to know

Logitech and iFixit announced a partnership to make it easier to repair select Logitech mice.

The Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere families of mice are the launch products for the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub.

Replacement parts for the mice will be available starting this summer as standalone products and as part of Fix Kits that include tools.

Logitech has a strong reputation for making solid mice. I have a Logitech MX Vertical mouse at my desk (alongside a Logitech Ergonomic keyboard and Logi Dock). Thanks to a new partnership with iFixit, you should be able to extend the life of your favorite Logitech mice. The partnership will ensure replacement parts are available for select Logitech mice. It will also provide support for devices outside of their respective warranties.

“Making spare parts available and designing more-repairable devices are the best things manufacturers can do to make their products sustainable,” said Director of Sustainability at iFixit Elizabeth Chamberlain.

“We've been working with Logitech to develop designs that make it easier for people to fix their stuff. And now, we're thrilled by the opportunity to help get Logitech repair parts to people around the world. To give a healthy planet to the next generation, we need to keep our things working for as long as possible, reduce our demand for raw materials, and cut down the amount of e-waste we're generating. It's wonderful to see Logitech working towards those goals, and we're beyond happy to do what we can to help.”

Replacement parts and batteries for select products will be available through the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub. The launch products are the Logitech MX Master and Logitech MX Anywhere mice. The announcement from Logitech (opens in new tab) does not specify any other products that will be supported, though the language suggests more are on the way.

Notably, iFixit will have parts for a range of MX Master and MX Anywhere mice, not just the latest models. For example, there are six categories of MX Master mice that appear on the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub at the moment.

Parts for the Logitech mice will be available on their own and within Fix Kits that include tools and precision bit sets. Replacement parts for the Logitech mice will become available this summer in the United States.