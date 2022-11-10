Razer launches Naga V2 Pro and V2 Hyperspeed for MMO games

What you need to know

Razer just released its Naga V2 Pro and Naga V2 Hyperspeed gaming mice.

Both mice feature programmable buttons, Hyperscroll scroll wheels, and 30K optical sensors.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro costs $180, while the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed costs $100.

Razer released a pair of gaming mice today, the Naga V2 Pro and Naga V2 Hyperspeed. Both of the mice feature programmable buttons, Hyperscroll wheels, and 30K sensors. The Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed costs $100. The Naga V2 Pro is more expensive at $180, though it also has better specs.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro features 3rd gen optical mouse switches, while the Naga V2 Hyperspeed has 2nd gen mechanical switches. The Naga V2 Pro supports Qi wireless charging and gets up to 300 hours of battery life. In contrast, the Naga V2 Hyperspeed needs AA batteries, though it gets up to 400 hours of battery life.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Naga V2 Pro Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed Buttons Up to 20 programmable buttons via 3-swappable side plates 19 programmable buttons Wheel Razer’s Hyperscroll Pro Wheel with 5 different pre-set scroll modes (as well as 1 that’s customizable) Scroll wheel powered by Razer Hyperscroll technology Sensor Focus Pro 30K optical sensor Focus Pro 30K optical sensor Switches 3rd Generation optical mouse button switches 2nd generation mechanical mouse button switches Battery Wireless Qi charging compatibility with up to 300 hours of battery life Up to 400 hours of battery life via a AA battery

The Razer Naga V2 Pro works with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro, which we reviewed alongside the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. The dock supports wireless charging and Razer's HyperPolling technology. It also supports Razer Chrome RGB.

Both of the new Naga mice are designed for MMO gaming, though of course they'll work with other types of games. Their launch coincidentally coincides with the launch of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion later this month. We'll have to get our hands on the mice to test them out properly, but they look like solid choices for WoW and other MMOs.

