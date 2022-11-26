This excellent FPS gaming mouse is under $50 on Cyber Monday

There's a big Cyber Monday sale on Razer accessories across several retailers. You can save quite a bit on a range of mice and keyboards. While many of the deals are worth looking at, the discounted Razer Basilisk V3 stood out. We called it the best FPS gaming mouse in our Razer Basilisk V3 review back in 2021. The mouse still stands up as an excellent accessory, and it is now $20 cheaper for Cyber Monday.

The Razer Basilisk V3 has a 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor, 11 Razer Chrome lighting locations, and an adjustable scroll wheel. That HyperScroll Tilt Wheel can switch between three modes: tactile scrolling, smart-reel, and free-spin scrolling. It does this all automatically as well. The mouse also supports virtual acceleration that increases scroll speed as the wheel is spun. This makes reading through text much quicker and helps in other areas.

Overall, the Razer Basilisk V3 is an ergonomic gaming mouse with impressive features for its price. Usually, it retails for $70, but it's down to $50 at some retailers on Cyber Monday. The mouse dips to $50 at fairly regular intervals, such as Prime Day and Cyber Monday. Still, if you're interested it's best to pick it up now rather than missing out on the sale.

The Razer Basilisk V3 is a right-handed mouse, so lefties will need to look elsewhere. It's also a wired mouse. The cable of the mouse is fixed permanently to the accessory, so you can't remove the cable for storage. It also limits you to the specific cable the mouse ships with.

Following on the footsteps of the Razer Basilisk V2, the third iteration of the mouse bumped up its game in several key areas. It stacks up well against the best gaming mice within its price range on any day. Thanks to the current sale, it punches above its weight.