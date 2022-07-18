HyperX unveils DuoCast microphone and new colors for QuadCast S, SoloCast

What you need to know

HyperX just announced its DuoCast USB microphone featuring RGB lighting and support for high-res audio.

New color options were also announced for the HyperX QuadCast S and HyperX SoloCast microphones, both of which can now be ordered in white.

The HyperX DuoCast is available now for $100, and the QuadCast S and SoloCast are available in white for $160 and $60, respectively.

HyperX just announced a new microphone for streamers, the DuoCast. It supports high-res 24-bit bit-depth and up to a 96kHz sampling rate, which should help deliver clear audio. The mic sits between the entry-level SoloCast and the high-end QuadCast, both of which also gained new color options today. The HyperX DuoCast is available now for $100.

The HyperX DuoCast USB microphone is designed to work with the PS5, PS4, Macs, and PCs. The DuoCast does not work with the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, so you'll have to pick up one of the best Xbox headsets to stream audio on those devices.

The microphone has an internal pop filter and a low-profile shock mount. Streamers can also adjust gain and select between two polar patterns (cardioid or omnidirectional) to fine-tune their audio setup.

HyperX also built LED lighting into the DuoCast, which is controllable through HyperX NGENUITY software.

Starting today, the HyperX QuadCast S and SoloCast are also available in white. These have both been out for a while but gained new color options today. The SoloCast also gained support for high-resolution 24-bit bit depth and up to a 96kHz sampling rate.

Fun fact, we use a pair of HyperX QuadCasts, which are among the best microphones for streaming, when recording the Windows Central Podcast.