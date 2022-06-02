The best monitor prices and deals for June 2022

Do you know how many monitors exist out there? There are so many! They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and prices. Some are great for gaming, but some are built for consuming media. Others are built for professional work or creative types. One monitor will have a feature like a super high refresh rate but sacrifice pixel resolution to save on cost. Another monitor will use a cheap panel to get fast response times but sacrifices color accuracy. If you want to get everything, you're probably going to have to pay out the nose for it.

It's important for you as a consumer to know what you want in your monitor. Gamers often look for high refresh rates well above the 60Hz standard, but the higher the refresh rate usually the higher the cost. So how much pixel resolution do you want? Do you need a USB hub, too? Does it need to be wall mountable? Ask yourself these questions before you start shopping.

But, above all, ask yourself how much you want to spend. There are a lot of great monitor deals out there, but the features on these monitors vary widely. We've got budget screens and fancy displays with curves and 4K resolution. All of them are on sale, although some of the best monitors have high prices even when discounted.

We've got the best monitor prices around right here.

The best monitor deals:

Dell SE222H 22-inch monitor $190 $149.99 at Dell With this screen you get 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a response time up to 2ms. It has 250 nits of brightness, an HDMI and VGA port, and a VA panel. This is as inexpensive as decent monitors go, and the deal will likely disappear before long.

Dell G2422HS 24-inch gaming monitor $370 $249.99 at Dell

You get an IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and an outstanding 165Hz refresh rate. It also has 350 nits of brightness and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Gigabyte G27Q 27-inch monitor $300 $249.99 at Newegg This screen includes a 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time on an IPS panel. You get VESA Display HDR400, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a USB hub among other features.

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch monitor $300 $279.99 at Amazon

The IPS panel has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can be overclocked up to 170Hz, and a response time up to 0.5ms. Includes AMD FreeSync tech as well.

Dell C1422H 14-inch portable monitor $400 $319.99 at Dell

Think of this monitor as a great supliment to your laptop or other portable device. Just add some real estate to work with while you're on the road or using a cafe as an office. The 14-inch screen includes 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 6ms response time. It has two USB-C ports so you can connect to it with just about anything and a DiplayPort 1.4 with HDCP tech.

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B 27-inch monitor $380 $329.99 at Amazon

This screen includes a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Has an IPS panel and AMD FreeSync tech, although it is Nvidia G-Sync compatible as well.

Asus TUF Gaming 32-inch monitor $370 $345.38 at Amazon



The VG32VQ 32-inch display comes with 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It has built-in speakers, adaptive sync support with AMD FreeSync Premium, and VESA mounting.

Gigabyte M32Q 32-inch gaming monitor $500 $389.99 at Newegg Use code HTSBS3A337 for an extra $10 off. Get a 32-inch screen with 1440p pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can reach 170Hz overclocked, and a 1ms response time all on an IPS panel with AMD FreeSync Premium. It also includes a USB hub with three USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C port.

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor $540 $404.99 at Dell

The internal specs include 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, a response time up to 4ms, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This is a fantastic media monitor for binge watching your favorite Netflix show. It has 350 nits of brightness, DisplayPort and HDMI connections, and an IPS panel.

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch monitor $560 $419.99 at Dell

An amazing bargain price for such a loaded gaming monitor. The specs include a 1080p resolution, a well above average 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a USB 3.0 hub with four ports. It also has AMD FreeSync tech with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor $680 $449.99 at Dell

Getting good bang for your buck with this one. Not only does Dell's S3422DWG have a beautiful curve to help with immersion, it also has a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. You get 400 nits of brightness, a VA panel, and a USB hub with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 SuperSpeed ports. There is also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Aorus 43-inch 144Hz G-Sync USB-C monitor $900 $699.99 at Amazon

The lowest price ever on this monitor. The Aorus includes a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility along with a USB-C port and regular USB hub.

Dell G3223Q 4K 32-inch monitor $1,100 $769.99 at Dell

This is definitely a monitor that won't disappoint. It comes with 4K pixel resolution, 1 ms response time, and even a 144Hz refresh rate so it's great for both binging movies and playing games. It has a USB hub in the back, 400 nits of brightness, and a Fast IPS panel.

LG UltraGear 38-inch curved monitor refurbished $1,350 $999.99 at Amazon

You can also get this brand new for just $100 more through Costco. This is a fantastic monitor well worth its price thanks to the Nano IPS display, a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 160Hz refresh rate when overclocked, and a 1ms response time. It has G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility as well as a USB hub in the back.

Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch curved gaming monitor $1,950 $1,459.99 at Dell

Alienware is Dell's gaming brand and covers monitors designed for fast-paced shooters, long sessions in front of the screen, and great image quality. You get a monitor with a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, and a 1ms response time. It uses an IPS panel and includes a USB 3.2 hub with three USB-A ports.