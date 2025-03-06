The Dell Pro 75 Plus 4K Touch collaboration monitor is a cheaper alternative to the Surface Hub.

Dell's monitor division has already had a busy March, announcing a slew of new Alienware gaming displays just a few days ago.

It's now following up with seven new Dell Pro and Plus monitors made for a more professional setting.

Sizes range from 14 inches up to 75 inches, and prices follow accordingly. The massive Dell Pro 75 Plus enters the market at $3,999.99, while the portable Dell Pro 14 Plus starts at $329.99.

Dell made a Surface Hub, albeit without PC hardware inside

Image 1 of 3 Plenty of ports along the side make for easy connectivity. (Image credit: Dell) The massive touchscreen comes with a remote for easy configuration. (Image credit: Dell) 20-point touch allows for smooth operation directly on the display. (Image credit: Dell)

It's not every day you see a 75-inch PC monitor, especially one that costs about $4,000 when it launches on March 27, 2025.

Dell hasn't shared a ton of information regarding its Pro 75 Plus (P7525QT), but I do know that it's intended to facilitate office collaboration and connectivity.

The 75-inch panel uses IPS technology for the best viewing angles possible, and the 4K resolution is about as low as you'd want to go for something this size, lest the pixel density get too low.

It has 20-point touch functionality — most screens have 10-point touch — to allow multiple users to add inputs.

It's packed with ports, including USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and Ethernet. Built-in 20W speakers provide sound.

So how is this different from a TV? Well, I don't know of any TVs offering touch functionality. I also don't know of any TVs with the same Dell Pro Micro integrations for cameras, and I don't know of any TVs that offer daisy-chaining with USB-C.

The Dell Pro 75 Plus reminds me a lot of the Surface Hub, though here, Dell hasn't included any PC performance hardware inside.

You'll still need to connect your own devices to the monitor, but that should be easy thanks to the bulk of ports found on the side of the screen.

Dell's Pro 14 Plus is one of the thinnest portable monitors I've ever seen

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dell) The Dell Pro 14 Plus works in a vertical or horizontal orientation. (Image credit: Dell) A USB-C port on either side of the display's stand makes connectivity easy. (Image credit: Dell) Look at how thin that monitor panel is!

The standout screen, at least for a hybrid/remote worker like me, is the Dell Pro 14 Plus portable monitor.

While my love of the Zenbook Duo (UX8406) is no secret, dealing with the added weight and size of a dualscreen laptop doesn't work for everyone.

Dell Pro 14 Plus (P1425) • Panel type: IPS

• Size: 14 inches

• Resolution: 1920x1200 (16:10)

• Pixel density: 162 PPI

• Brightness: 400 nits

• Refresh rate: 60Hz

• Ports: 2x USB-C

• Color: 100% sRGB

• Screen finish: Anti-glare

That's where a portable 14-inch monitor like the Pro 14 Plus excels. It's the most affordable option out of all the new Dell screens, coming in with a $329.99 price.

While there are certainly more affordable portable monitors on the market, Dell's displays are generally regarded as being among the best you can buy in terms of build and screen quality.

The Dell Pro 14 (P1425) is one of the thinnest portable displays I've ever seen, measuring just 0.18 inches (4.6mm) across the entirety of the panel portion.

The built-in stand — attached with what looks like standard laptop hinges — is larger, but it adds enough weight to keep the screen in place.

With all things considered, including cables, the package weighs about 1.36 pounds (0.62kg), which is more than light enough to carry next to a laptop.

With the actual screen portion too thin to do anything but house the display, the stand is where you'll find dual USB-C (with Alt Mode DP 1.2 and PD) ports, an LED power button, and three function buttons to navigate the OSD.

Want a more permanent setup? It even comes with 100mm x 100mm VESA compatibility for monitor arms and mounts.

The Dell Pro 14 Plus (P1425) is available now at Dell's official website.

Dell's full list of new monitors covers a wide range of users

The massive Dell Pro 75 Plus and the portable Dell Pro 14 Plus are just the start of what Dell unveiled today.

There are five more Dell Pro/Plus monitors arriving in March, with a mix of sizes and prices.