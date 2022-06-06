Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor now available for order
Dell's new monitor packs one of the best webcams around into a 4K display.
- Dell's UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is now available for order.
- It has a 4K display with IPS Black panel technology and a built-in 4K, 30 FPS webcam.
- The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is available for $1,600 through Dell's website.
Dell recently launched its UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. The display features a 4K screen and a built-in 4K webcam. It's also the "first monitor in its class with IPS Black panel technology," according to Dell. You can purchase the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor now for $1,600 through Dell's website.
The UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor packs specs to compete with the best computer monitors with a high-end 4K webcam. That camera has a 4K HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and can automatically adjust focus, lighting, and more.
In our Dell UltraSharp Webcam review, our executive editor Daniel Rubino praised the device for its design, quality, and software. That's essentially the same camera that's inside the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. It's worth noting that Rubino did place Dell's webcam behind the Logitech BRIO 4K in several areas.
The IPS Black panel tech in the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor should deliver better contrast and visuals compared to standard IPS displays.
|Category
|Spec
|Display size
|31.5-inch
|Resolution
|4K (3840 x 2160)
|Brightness
|400 nits
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Display type
|IPS Black technology
|Color accuracy
|100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400
|Webcam
|4K, 30 FPS with 4K HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor
|Speakers
|2x 14W
|Ports
|HDMI
|DisplayPort 1.4
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 90W power)
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 15W power)
|4x USB 3.2 Gen 2
|USB 3.2 Gen 2 with Battery Charging 1.2
|DisplayPort output (MST)
|Headphone jack
The camera of the monitor works with Dell ExpressSign-in, which detects when you are close and unlocks your PC with Windows Hello. It can also sense when you walk away to lock your computer.
While we'll have to take a closer look to judge the device for ourselves, the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor appears to be an excellent device for people working from home or within an office.
If you're already happy with your webcam, it's worth checking out the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub, which is essentially the same monitor but without a built-in camera. It happens to be on sale at the moment for less than $1,000.
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor
This 4K monitor features a 4K webcam that can automatically adjust lighting, focus, and more. It's available for $1,600 through Dell.
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor
This 4K monitor features IPS Black technology and a plethora of ports. It's essentially the same as the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor except without a built-in camera. It's currently on sale for $920 through Dell.
