Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor now available for order

What you need to know

Dell's UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is now available for order.

It has a 4K display with IPS Black panel technology and a built-in 4K, 30 FPS webcam.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is available for $1,600 through Dell's website.

Dell recently launched its UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. The display features a 4K screen and a built-in 4K webcam. It's also the "first monitor in its class with IPS Black panel technology," according to Dell. You can purchase the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor now for $1,600 through Dell's website.

The UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor packs specs to compete with the best computer monitors with a high-end 4K webcam. That camera has a 4K HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and can automatically adjust focus, lighting, and more.

In our Dell UltraSharp Webcam review, our executive editor Daniel Rubino praised the device for its design, quality, and software. That's essentially the same camera that's inside the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. It's worth noting that Rubino did place Dell's webcam behind the Logitech BRIO 4K in several areas.

The IPS Black panel tech in the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor should deliver better contrast and visuals compared to standard IPS displays.

Category Spec Display size 31.5-inch Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Brightness 400 nits Aspect ratio 16:9 Display type IPS Black technology Color accuracy 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400 Webcam 4K, 30 FPS with 4K HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor Speakers 2x 14W Ports HDMI DisplayPort 1.4 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 90W power) USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 15W power) 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 with Battery Charging 1.2 DisplayPort output (MST) Headphone jack

The camera of the monitor works with Dell ExpressSign-in, which detects when you are close and unlocks your PC with Windows Hello. It can also sense when you walk away to lock your computer.

While we'll have to take a closer look to judge the device for ourselves, the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor appears to be an excellent device for people working from home or within an office.

If you're already happy with your webcam, it's worth checking out the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub, which is essentially the same monitor but without a built-in camera. It happens to be on sale at the moment for less than $1,000.

(opens in new tab) Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor This 4K monitor features a 4K webcam that can automatically adjust lighting, focus, and more. It's available for $1,600 through Dell.