Game on! Dell's 32-inch 165Hz curved monitor has dropped $100 for Cyber Monday

The Dell S3222DGM 32-inch curved gaming monitor has dropped to just $249.99 at Dell (opens in new tab). This is a monitor that normally sells for around $350 through the Dell store and other retailers. The last time we shared a deal on this monitor it only dropped to around $300, so today is a bargain. Don't expect this to last much longer though since Cyber Monday is almost over. Grab it while you can because this is one of Dell's best monitor deals we've seen so far.

If you're looking for a "bang for your buck" investment for your gaming setup, you can't do much better than this. The display is just loaded with all the sort of features a gamer could want without pulling all that cash right out of your wallet.

The 32-inch screen includes a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 2ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It does this all on a curved screen, which not only adds to the immersion but really looks great when side-by-side with another curved monitor. Really be at the center of your control center.

The monitor also includes AMD FreeSync natively so you can match your frame rate when using an AMD graphics card and reduce screen tearing. It has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and an adjustable stand. Plus you can forego that stand altogether with the VESA mounting standard that lets you connect it to an arm or wall mount.

