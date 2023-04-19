One of our most anticipated ASUS gaming monitors is now for sale

What you need to know

OLED screen technology has become popular recently with premium gaming monitors.

The latest monitor from ASUS brand Republic of Gamers looks like a dream come true for gamers.

The new monitor has a 27" 1440p OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR and G-Sync support, and a ludicrously fast 0.03ms response time.

The ROG Swift OLED (PG27AQDM) is one of our most anticipated monitors of the year, and it's now available to purchase.

There's no shortage of fantastic gaming monitors in the world, but the endless barrage of confusingly named displays can make it difficult to pick the perfect monitor to complete your gaming setup. Fortunately, ASUS' latest gaming monitor stands out in a crowd, and is one of the more exciting arrivals in the space we've seen all year.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED (PG27AQDM) ticks every box, with an epic combination of features and specs to justify its admittedly premium price tag. This is a 27" OLED display with razor thin bezels, a 1440p resolution combined with a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR support with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and a shockingly fast 0.03ms response time that we've only seen from other OLED monitors.

Sheer specs aside, the use of OLED means you're getting best-in-class contrast and beautiful colors. ASUS has also put in a lot of work to ensure burn-in doesn't happen, with a built-in heatsink managing the monitor's thermals. A subtle micro-texture on the display reduces glare, and a combination of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports means the ROG Swift OLED pairs great both with the best gaming PCs and current-gen consoles like Xbox Series X|S. Finally, a triple socket design lets the new ASUS monitor tilt, swivel, pivot, and even rotate 90 degrees.

It really seems like the latest ASUS monitor was worth the anticipation, and it's now available to purchase. A retail price of USD $999.99 firmly places it in the premium category, but that price will undoubtedly be worth it to those who want the best gaming monitor they can get. Will the ASUS ROG Swift OLED (PG27AQDM) be able to go toe-to-toe with Windows Central's current 27-inch champion, the Alienware AW2723DF? Stay tuned, as Windows Central is planning a full review of this gaming monitor.

If you can't wait, you can check out the new monitor below. Be warned, though, as high demand is already making the ASUS ROG Swift OLED difficult to find in stock.