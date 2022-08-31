Samsung’s new 34-inch OLED G8 gaming monitor has built-in Xbox Cloud Gaming

What you need to know

Samsung announced the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor ahead of IFA 2022.

The curved monitor features a 34-inch display with a 0.1 response time and a 175Hz refresh rate.

The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is set to launch in Q4 2022.

Samsung just unveiled its new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor ahead of IFA 2022. Featuring a curved 34-inch display, the Odyssey OLED G8 is the latest in a line of impressive curved monitors from Samsung. It features a QHD screen (3,440 x 1,440) with a response time of 0.1ms and a 175Hz refresh rate. Samsung hasn't shared pricing for the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor yet, but it should launch in Q4 2022.

The Odyssey OLED G8 uses Quantum Dot Technology and does not require backlighting because its lighting is controlled by individual pixels. The end result is a "near-infinite contrast ratio," according to Samsung (opens in new tab). Its screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio and covers 100% color volume and DCI-99.3% color gamut. It's also VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certified, which Samsung claims is a first for an OLED monitor.

With support for AMD FreeSync Premium, the display should be able to deliver the best PC games at a high framerate, assuming a system has powerful enough hardware.

In addition to acting as a monitor for a PC, console, or other pieces of hardware, the Odyssey OLED G8 can stream games, movies, and TV shows. Samsung Gaming Hub is built into the Odyssey OLED G8, allowing players to stream Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utamik, and Amazon Luna (U.S. only).

Our gaming editor Jez Corden recently went hands-on with the game streaming experience on Samsung TVs. That provides a glimpse of what's on the way to Samsung hardware regarding streaming Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Those that enjoy watching content on their monitor can also view Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, and other services through the Odyssey OLED G8 through Samsung's Smart Hub.