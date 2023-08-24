These massive new Samsung gaming monitors take things to another level

What you need to know

Samsung unveiled two new monitors during Gamescom 2023.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a 57-inch curved ultrawide display that is the equivalent of having two 32-inch UHD displays in one.

Pearl Abyss (the developers of Black Desert Online and Crimson Desert) and Activision Blizzard (publishers of Overwatch, World of Warcraft) collaborated with Samsung to show off the Odyssey Neo G9.

Samsung also unveiled Odyssey Ark 55" with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Screen real estate can be hard to come by, and even if you have the desk space for multiple monitors you may not want to have the bezels obstructing your view. That's where ultrawide monitors reign supreme. Samsung's line of ultrawide monitors continues to grow even larger with the 57-inch-wide behemoth, the Odyssey Neo G9. The brand-new wide screen is the first ever Dual UHD monitor on the market, delivering an immersive visual experience designed for gamers looking to enhance performance.

The Odyssey Neo G9 boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time with less blur, minimized ghosting and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for tear and stutter-free gaming.

With a 1000R curvature, the Odyssey Neo G9's 57-inch screen is as wide as two 32-inch UHD monitors and wraps around the user to fully immerse them in their gaming experience with pin-sharp images and a wide field of view that utilizes Quantum Matrix Technology to power Samsung's Quantum Mini LED lighting. With smaller and more discrete dimming zones gamers experience sharp contrast and less blooming.

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 features comfortable multitasking in a single-screen environment and supports Picture-in-Picture as well as Picture-by-Picture mode with multiple inputs at a glance. Auto Source Switch+ allows gamers to instantly connect new devices without needing to flip through input sources while Core Lighting+ and CoreSync ensures that the monitor fits in your set up with ambient lighting that matches the mood of the game.

Samsung has partnered with both Activision Blizzard and Pearl Abyss to show off what the Odyssey Neo G9 has to offer at Samsung's Booth in Hall 9 at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany.

"Activision Blizzard is thrilled to join forces with Samsung at Gamescom, an iconic event that celebrates the gaming community,” said Jim McMullin, Managing Director at Activision Blizzard EMEA. “Together with Samsung, we are proud to offer an exclusive pre-launch hands-on Warcraft Rumble gameplay experience, showcasing the power of our games on the cutting-edge Galaxy devices, alongside World of Warcraft as you've never seen it before on Super Ultra-Wide Odyssey monitors, and the exciting next chapter of Overwatch 2, Overwatch 2: Invasion.”

Lybee Park, CEO of Pearl Abyss Europe, expressed her excitement: "Our collaboration with Samsung for this year's Gamescom fills us with enthusiasm. Together, we stand ready to captivate visitors with Black Desert Online’s critically-acclaimed 'Land of the Morning Light,' showcased on Samsung's cutting-edge lineup of gaming monitors. This synergy promises an unmatched level of immersion for players. As an added bonus, every player will receive a complimentary copy of Black Desert Online, which includes the aforementioned expansion. Beyond that, participants will also have the chance to secure exclusive rewards, prizes, and engage with our cosplayers, Community Managers and Game Masters in a truly interactive experience."

Samsung has also announced an upgrade to the popular Odyssey Ark 55" gaming monitor. Dubbed the world's first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, the Odyssey Ark 55" will be getting new features designed for convenience and quality. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the Odyssey Ark 55" will now have an all-new Cockpit mode and Samsung Multi View, which will let users see up to 4 inputs on the screen at once. Split-screen like a boss with full command and convenience on one screen, even with external devices. Three HDMI ports and a new DisplayPort 1.4 connection will support 4k UHD streams while an all new KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) switch will allow gamers to use the Odyssey Ark as a single command station for smooth multitasking across multiple devices. Control all the devices connected to the monitor with a single mouse and keyboard input.

Both the Odyssey Neo G9 57" and the newly upgraded 2023 Odyssey Ark will be available for pre-order at Gamescom 2023.