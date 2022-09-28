Wacom's shiny Cintiq Pro 27 PC digital art display has an industry-first 120Hz panel

What you need to know:

Wacom announces a Cintiq Pro 27 pen display featuring improved pen and multi touch performance, Pantone color validation, and faster refresh rates.

The new Pro Pen 3 stylus will allow users to change the weight, barrel size, and center of gravity of the pen.

A newly redesigned stand will be sold separately to match the sleek and modern look of the Cintiq Pro 27 while building upon customization options with UNC threads for microphones or cameras, and storage for keyboards or sketchbooks.

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen display will have a suggested retail price of $3499.95 while the matching stand will have a suggested retail price of $499.95.

Wacom has officially announced the latest entry to their flagship pen display lineup, the Cintiq Pro 27. The Cintiq line of pen displays, used by creatives across a multitude of artistic endeavors from illustration to 3D modeling and game development, have long been regarded as some of the best pen displays on the market. Wacom hopes to build on that reputation with the Cintiq Pro 27 which boasts a new redesign that is modern and sleek compared to previous Cintiq models. Despite the larger screen size, the Cintiq Pro 27 will actually have a smaller footprint than the Cintiq Pro 24. To aid in this smaller footprint the Cintiq Pro 27 has had its express keys shifted to the back of the unit so that they can be accessed when the display is gripped by the user, allowing for a slimmer bezel on the front.

The display itself is not the only element to have undergone a redesign, however. The Cintiq Pro 27 will come with the new Wacom Pro Pen 3 which now allows users to change the weight, barrel size, and center of gravity for the stylus. The barrel of the stylus will also offer three additional side buttons that can be programmed to work with a variety of applications, though it does appear that Wacom has shed the dedicated eraser button. Apart from user customization little else seems to have changed for the Pro Pen 3, however, as the stylus continues to boast the industry standard of 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity alongside battery free operation and tilt support.

(Image credit: Wacom)

In addition to the stylus input, the Cintiq Pro 27 does allow for multi-touch input, allowing artists to put their non-dominant hands to work using gestures to pinch, zoom, and rotate while simultaneously working with the pen. When using multiple inputs to support your workflow it becomes incredibly important that the display can keep up, and the Cintiq Pro 27 tackles the need for snappy responsiveness with its 120Hz refresh rate. Wacom also boasts that the Cintiq Pro 27 will feature virtually no parallax so that creating in 4K will provide the best pen on screen experience possible.

The Cintiq Pro 27 will be factory calibrated to meet the film industry’s color standard and will target 99% Adobe RGB color accuracy. Additionally, it will be both Pantone and Pantone SkinTone validated, showing that the device can accurately display the entire range of human skin tones. The screen will also support HDR Gamma.

A Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 Extension Table will also be available to allow the user to customize their Cintiq with additional storage space for their keyboard or sketchbook while also providing UNC threads for mounting cameras, LEDs, or microphones. The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 is expected to retail at a suggested price of $3,499.95 while the additional stand has a suggested retail price of $499.95 and will be available through Wacom’s eStore, Canada, eStore, and additional select retailers.