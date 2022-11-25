This highly praised portable 15.6-inch portable display is $80 off and its lowest price ever

When it comes to the best Black Friday PC accessory deals portable monitors come to mind. While they are super useful for those who travel, or for those who want a larger display for gaming with their Steam Deck, portable screens tend to be an extra cost that is hard to justify for many.

Luckily, we found this awesome deal so you can use it with your new laptop thanks to our best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals!

The Lepow 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) supports Mini HDMI and Type-C plus it has speakers built right into it. Like many portable screens, it also has an integrated “smart” cover that acts as a screen protector when traveling and turns into a stand to prop up the display without any extra hardware.

Typically, this monitor is $250, which is not cheap. But it’s on sale for $189, which is better. But if you clip the $20 coupon before adding it to your cart, the price gets knocked down to just $169, which is awesome.

(opens in new tab) Lepow 15.-6-inch Portable Display $250 $190 $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As far as portable screens go, this 15.6-inch one from Lepow is an "Amazon Choice" thanks to its 4.3-star rating from 12,000 reviews. It's now just $130 instead of $250 for Black Friday!

The Type-C port here is crucial. Sure, you can just plug it into any modern laptop and have a second screen for working, which is fantastic. But you can also just plug this into your Android smartphone or Valve Steam Deck giving you a much bigger screen for gaming or just viewing content.

Steam Deck owners should take notice. When combined with a Bluetooth Xbox controller you could put the Steam Deck down and just game on this big screen just like you were rocking a full console.

Speaking of you could also just connect this monitor to any Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, etc. It is limitless as you are not required to install any software. It’s literally plug-and-play.

(Image credit: Lepow)

In terms of specs, this 15.6-inch screen weighs 1.76 lbs (0.80kg) and is just 0.3 inches thick (7.6mm).

Regarding that Mini HDMI port, don’t fret as Lepow includes a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable in the box, so you should not need an extra adapter. You also get a Type-C to Type-C cable, which is what you’re likely to use most often, but also a Type-C to Type-A cable for older laptops without a Type-C port.

To sweeten the deal, the Lepow 15.6-inch portable display gets an impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 12,000 reviews earning the famed “Amazon Choice” badge. That means there is a minimal risk here you’re not going to like this thing.

So, what are you waiting for? Head on over and pick one up today!