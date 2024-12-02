My biggest complaint about modern laptops can be solved for $25 on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is a great time to buy a modern laptop for a lot less money, but you might quickly discover that it's lacking in one crucial area. The trend of making laptops as thin as possible has had dire consequences for port selection, with a lot of our favorite laptops shipping with only a couple of USB-C ports.

Luckily, the solution to the port drought in modern laptops — one of my biggest complaints — isn't expensive. UGREEN makes some of the best USB-C hubs on the market, and its Revodok Pro 7-in-1 option is now 30% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. That brings the price down to $25.89, making it a great stocking stuffer in the process.

UGREEN's compact and durable hub includes a USB-C port with 100W of passthrough charging power to keep your laptop's battery topped up, with another two USB-C ports for 10Gbps transfers. There are also two USB-A (10Gbps) ports for older accessories that haven't jumped to USB-C.

Most impressive are the dual HDMI ports that can each handle up to a 4K display at 60Hz, solving your external display connection issues in the process. This hub is highly rated everywhere, and it's never been cheaper than right now.

Affordable ports UGREEN Revodok Pro 7-in-1 USB-C hub

Was: $36.99

Now: $25.89 at Amazon Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon ✅Perfect for: Anyone who finds that their laptop doesn't have enough ports. Handles up to two 4K displays and 100W power delivery. ❌Avoid if: You need a USB-C hub with Ethernet or an SD card reader. Host connection: USB-C. Ports: USB-C (100W PD), two HDMI, two USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps), two USB-C 3.2 (10Gbps). Charging: 100W Display support: Dual 4K Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Amazon.com 🤩Alternative deal: Anker 332 USB-C hub for $18.84 at Amazon

When did Black Friday end? On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. This has resulted in Black Friday and Cyber Monday being blended into one massive sales event spread across an entire weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the tumultuous finale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024, which (as you might expect) is the Monday after Black Friday. It's best to take advantage of sales you're interested in the moment you spot them to avoid stock shortages and limited-time discounts, but Cyber Monday does frequently boast its own batch of last-minute deals separate from Black Friday.

Which has better deals, Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Because of how similar the two days (and the weekend between them have become), it's difficult to definitively say if Black Friday or Cyber Monday has the best deals. Many retailers and companies hit Black Friday running with their biggest promotions to get people in the door, but others may wait until Cyber Monday and strike with last-minute discounts that keep interest going until the end. The rule of thumb to keep in mind here is that if you spot a tempting discount for a product you want, you shouldn't risk waiting for a better deal to come along. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will often price match your purchases if prices fall further during your return period, so it's better to take advantage of the deal in front of you than wait for the better deal that may never come (especially since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to have limited stock).