Best CPU coolers for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in 2022

The best CPU coolers for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X are a little tricky to find. The CPU isn't as power-hungry as others in the Ryzen range, so it doesn't get considerably hot, but if you want to push it further with a specific build or overclock, you might find yourself looking for an aftermarket cooler. Various models will let you squeeze more performance out of an already powerful CPU, so we've rounded up the best choices.

Choosing the best Ryzen 5 5600X CPU cooler

Finding the best CPU cooler for the Ryzen 5 5600X isn't as easy as it sounds, and it highly depends on what you need. Those answers borrow a lot from the best CPU coolers out there already. The included Wraith Stealth cooler is solid, but it's not going to get you the temps and performance you could see from a cooler like the Noctua NH-U12A or, for liquid cooling, the NZXT Kraken X73.

If you want something simple at a reasonable price, pick up a Scythe Fuma 2 Rev.B and build your dream PC. Looking at the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, both processors don't require considerable cooling, allowing you to save money on aftermarket solutions like the ones above.