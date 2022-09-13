Best CPU coolers for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in 2022
Find a stealthy replacement for the AMD Wraith.
The best CPU coolers for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X are a little tricky to find. The CPU isn't as power-hungry as others in the Ryzen range, so it doesn't get considerably hot, but if you want to push it further with a specific build or overclock, you might find yourself looking for an aftermarket cooler. Various models will let you squeeze more performance out of an already powerful CPU, so we've rounded up the best choices.
Quiet and powerful
Noctua's high-performance fans and heat pipe design are top-of-the-line for a reason. Not only is this fan quiet, but it'll also keep your CPU cool with strong overclocks.
Extra quiet
If you want your Ryzen 5 5600X to make no sound while doing intensive tasks, the be quiet! BK024 is the pick. Its discreet design is specifically made to be robust and inaudible.
Popular pick
This revision of the popular Fuma 2 air cooler features Scythe's Kaze Flex II fans in a clever design that leaves plenty of clearance for RAM. It's a little beefy, but it keeps temps considerably low for the price.
Cheap cooling
The Arctic Freezer 34 eSports Edition comes at an absurdly low price and competes with the stock cooler for the Ryzen 5 5600X. It's quiet and designed to maintain low temperatures under intense loads.
Premium liquid cooling
The NZXT Kraken X73 is a little pricey, but it's one of the best picks if you need to do some intense liquid cooling. It will also look stunning in an open case.
Mid-level cooling
While the Arctic Liquid Freezer II isn't incredibly cheaper than our premium pick, it saves you a bit of money while maintaining solid cooling performance. It's not a looker, but it packs a punch.
Choosing the best Ryzen 5 5600X CPU cooler
Finding the best CPU cooler for the Ryzen 5 5600X isn't as easy as it sounds, and it highly depends on what you need. Those answers borrow a lot from the best CPU coolers out there already. The included Wraith Stealth cooler is solid, but it's not going to get you the temps and performance you could see from a cooler like the Noctua NH-U12A or, for liquid cooling, the NZXT Kraken X73.
If you want something simple at a reasonable price, pick up a Scythe Fuma 2 Rev.B and build your dream PC. Looking at the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, both processors don't require considerable cooling, allowing you to save money on aftermarket solutions like the ones above.
