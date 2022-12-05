Best CPU coolers for Intel Core i5-12600K in 2022

If you're picking up this powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12600K for your next gaming rig, it'll handle overclocking for increased performance if paired with an appropriate CPU cooler. Keeping temperatures under control prevents disastrous overheating, so we've rounded up the best CPU coolers for Intel Core i5-12600K using the LGA 1700 socket to match various budgets and help keep things cool.

Choosing the best CPU cooler for Intel Core i5-12600K

If you want to push your 12th Gen i5-12600K to its limits, you'll need to control temperatures with a CPU cooler best suited to your PC case. Comparing our choices of sizeable air coolers to the slimmer AIO options, you'll need to select the best PC case to determine whether you have enough clearance over nearby components like RAM modules. If you can comfortably fit the Noctua NH-D15, it provides superb performance without pushing up the noise.

On the other hand, all-in-one (AIO) coolers bring similar benefits to liquid cooling with fewer complex setup steps and less risk. Their compact heatsink pumps are perfect if space is lacking inside your case. Pairing the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R with its LGA 1700 mounting bracket keeps temps low with fancy RGB lighting if you have space for the 360mm radiator.