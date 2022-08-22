Best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 5 3600X in 2022

The Ryzen 5 3600X is one of the better mid-range processors from AMD. Ready for overclocking and supporting PCIe 4.0 components, it makes for a capable PC. If you're looking to build around this CPU, you'll need an appropriate motherboard, so we've rounded up the best motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X in various budgets and chipsets.

Choosing the best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Most of these boards are stable enough for some overclocking and perform well enough under load in games or intensive applications. For anyone who desires a tremendous X570 chipset motherboard, seriously consider the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E for how much you get for the price. Dropping to the entry-level MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus doesn't mean you lose out on much, and it's still a fantastic entry into the chipset.

X570 chipset boards are some of the best motherboards, but if you want to save a little, you can choose the ASRock B450M Steel Legend or MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk featuring slick RGB lighting on both. No matter which board you choose, they're the best for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and make a solid foundation for a decent gaming PC.