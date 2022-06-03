Best PC sticks 2022: Great picks for gaming, media server

The best PC sticks are an instant computer; you only need to add a screen. While they certainly aren't as powerful as the best Windows laptops, they are extremely portable and useful when you need a little bit of computing power on the go. We've put together a list of the best PC sticks available — whether you want a truly budget option or something with a few extra features — so you can take your computer with you wherever you go.

(opens in new tab) AIOEXPC PC stick Expandable storage

The AIOEXPC has the same specs and design as our old top pick, the Terryza W5 Pro. It comes with a quad-core Intel Atom Z8350 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and Windows 10 Pro. It will stream all your favorite shows and movies, and it'll let you browse the web. The microSD card slot can be used to expand storage capacity — up to 128GB — making it easy to store any necessary files and apps. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for easy connection of wireless accessories, and there are two USB-A ports for wired devices.

The AWOW Mini PC stick comes with an Intel Celeron J4105 quad-core CPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to a 128GB SSD. It has a microSD slot to expand storage, there's Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity, and it supports a 4K display via the HDMI 2.0 port. USB-C 3.0, two USB-A 3.0, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, and a Kensington lock slot round things out. It comes with Windows 10 Pro installed.

(opens in new tab) Azulle Access4 Pro PC stick With Ethernet

Pre-loaded with Windows 10 Pro, the Azulle Access4 Pro comes with 64GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot that can use up to a 512GB card. Its dual-core Intel processor is enough to stream movies and get your email done, especially with 4GB of RAM. It has an Ethernet port, but it also has an attached antenna for better Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. Other ports include 3.5mm audio, USB-C, USB-A, microSD, and a Kensington lock slot.

(opens in new tab) MeLE Mini PC stick Excellent performance

The fanless PC stick packs in a quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. A Gigabit Ethernet port is included, as well as an antenna for better Wi-Fi 5 reception. Bluetooth 4.2 is also there for wireless accessories. It supports Wake on LAN, PXE, and RTC Wake, plus its microSD storage can be expanded up to 1TB. Other ports include 3.5mm audio, USB-A, and a Kensington lock slot.

(opens in new tab) Axon Mini PC stick Affordable pick

This option from Axon might be the best PC stick for those who don't want to spend a ton of money. It has Windows 10 Pro, an Intel Celeron CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. The microSD card can handle up to 512GB of extra storage, and a flip-up antenna helps the Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. There's also Bluetooth for your accessories. Other ports include USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI out, and Mini DisplayPort.

A pint-sized PC

The reasons you might want to buy a PC stick vary from person to person. The best PC sticks are extremely easy to carry around with you while traveling, and they make for easy media hubs while staying in hotels. At their base, they're a great way to run full Windows anywhere as long as you have a screen available.

Any of the options listed above will land you a portable Windows 10 PC for even less money than the best budget laptops. Having a small, pocket-sized PC that runs Windows 10 is a fantastic tool for anyone who finds themselves traveling a lot for work or pleasure. They can also be a great addition to a TV in a living room or garage, turning it into a media center on the cheap.

If you're wondering exactly where to start, the AIOEXPC is a well-rounded option that balances performance and price. It boasts a quad-core Intel Atom CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage with the ability to expand by 128GB through a microSD card reader. Connect with two USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 4.2. If you're looking for a general-purpose option, this is it.

If you're looking for a PC stick that has potential as a media hub, the AWOW NY41S PC with quad-core Intel Celeron J4105 is probably your best bet. With expandable storage via microSD, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 4.2 compatibility, and both USB-C and USB-A ports, it's easy to make this stick into a portable media hub.

Those looking for something a bit more substantial — like an actual PC tower — that doesn't cost a lot should check out our roundup of the best budgets PCs. And be sure to check out the best Windows laptops if you'd rather go with the real deal.