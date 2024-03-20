I can't believe this 50-inch 4K TV is down to almost $200 in a doorbuster Best Buy sale — the perfect pairing for Xbox couch gaming

If you're like me, you can never have enough 4K televisions in the house. Best Buy is having a great deal right now on a 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $209.99, down from $299.99. So, if you're looking to upgrade from an older model and want an extra TV for your game room or bedroom, the price is right for this model, especially with its ultra-HD (UHD) features.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6525240&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-50-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6525240.p%3FskuId%3D6525240&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $299.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy A 50-inch 4K is the perfect size for a gaming room or bedroom, and the Fire TV OS works great and is snappy and responsive. Insignia is well regarded in the budget-to-mid-range TV space, and this model is an absolute bargain for just over $200.

✅Perfect for: Streaming your favorite streaming apps or hooking up your Xbox Series X|S and playing games. ❌Avoid it if: You have a large space where you want a larger TV or if you're looking for a model with 120 FPS support for PC gaming. 💰Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-All-New-50-inch-Class-NS-50F301NA24%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVRWPR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$209 at Amazon

🔥More great deals🔥

A perfect impulse buy that's great for your Xbox

Whether mounted on your wall or a TV stand, this Insignia 50-inch TV has most of the bells and whistles for a bargain price. (Image credit: Insignia)

It is never a bad time to pick up another TV, and at $209 for this 50-inch 4K Insignia, this is the perfect addition to your apartment or house. I've used a 50-inch TV for years as my main living room TV, and they work great as long as the space isn't too large. For this sizeable model, I recommend getting it for a bedroom, office, or game room and hooking it up to your console of choice. It doesn't have 120 FPS but will run games at 4K 60 FPS and look great.

While it's never usually a great idea to play FPS games on a TV over a monitor due to often elevated response times, reviews of this model say their experiences haven't been bad, and you can still get by when playing most FPS games. If you're looking to hook up some gaming items to your new TV, the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S are both great options, but you could also pick up an ASUS ROG Ally, which is on sale right now, and play it docked like a Nintendo switch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Name 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Model Number NS-50F301NA24 Screen Size Class 50 inches High Dynamic Range Format HDR 10 Refresh Rate 60Hz Smart Platform Fire TV Featured Streaming Services Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Paramount+, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube Works With Amazon Alexa HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) Yes Number of HDMI Inputs (Total) 3 VESA Wall Mount Standard 200mm x 200mm

As you can see, this TV isn't trying to compete with an LG OLED or other top-of-the-line 4K smart TV with every feature, but at just over $200, it has a lot of great features and is an easy purchase for a child's bedroom, or dorm room for a student, or just a spare TV for the kitchen or other room in your house that needs one. Having HDR 10 is also a nice bonus for this price and will look great paired with an Xbox Series device.

When it comes to membership perks, we've got you covered with a detailed rundown of what you get at each tier of Best Buy's My membership, from extended return windows to price-matching benefits. In our experience, the Best Buy My memberships can be worth it, especially if you frequently purchase from Best Buy.

Looking for more great deals? Keep your eyes on Windows Central as we keep working to bring the best deals out there.