Alan Wake 2 to get New Game+ and new story content in 'The Final Draft' update coming next week

What you need to know

Alan Wake 2 officially won Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2023, with Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake and Kyle Rowley accepting the award on stage.

Toward the end of their acceptance speech, Rowley sneakily revealed that Alan Wake 2 is about to get a new content update.

Releasing on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, The Final Draft update brings new story content and New Game+ to Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is hands-down one of the best games of 2023 (and one of the best horror games of all time), so it was certainly no surprise that it won Best Game Direction during The Game Awards 2023. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake and Kyle Rowley took to the stage to accept the award and say a few words of thanks, but Rowley had a last-minute comment before stepping away from the mic.

Next week, Alan Wake 2 is getting a major content update dubbed "The Final Draft," and it's going to bring New Game+ alongside brand-new story content. There will be new manuscript pages and tons of new features to explore. We already talked about Alan Wake 2's The Final Draft update when it was initially announced, but now we know when it's coming. You can expect the update on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 on Dec. 11, 2023.

Haven't played Alan Wake 2 yet? You're missing out. Check out our 4.5/5 review of Alan Wake 2 and pick up your copy soon, because one of the greatest games of the year is about to get even better.

Keep up to date with the rest of the gaming news coming out tonight with our The Game Awards live blog. We'll be keeping track of every announcement, including all the awards for this year's best Xbox games and every new upcoming Xbox game to keep an eye on. It's one of the most exciting events of the year, and we're your go-to source for it all.