Annapurna reveals Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, its debut first-party game

Annapurna Interactive has announced Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, a new game in the legendary sci-fi franchise.

It's the first game in the series in 25 years, and is also Annapurna's debut first-party title developed by its internal studio.

The game has the Adventure, Exploration, and 3D tags on Steam, and will ask "what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?"

Labyrinth doesn't have a release date or window right now, but Annapurna did confirm it's coming to "consoles and PC." Presumably, this means it'll be on both Xbox and PlayStation (and possibly Switch), though specific console platforms haven't been confirmed.

At the conclusion of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 on June 29, the publisher announced Blade Runner 3033: Labyrinth. It brings the legendary sci-fi franchise back to gaming for the first time in 25 years, and is also the first game that Annapurna is developing in-house.

Little is known about the game, though there are some key takeaways from its reveal trailer (embedded below) and Steam page to keep in mind. According to its official description, Blade Runner 3033: Labyrinth is set between the events of the original Blade Runner film and Blade Runner 2049. The game will ask "what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?" and takes place after the events of the Black Out 2022 anime prequel to 2049.

Labyrinth has been given the Adventure, Exploration, and 3D tags on Steam (and obviously, Cyberpunk), so it sounds like the game may have an open and non-linear structure. Additionally, it will also contain "General Mature Content."

At the moment, the game doesn't have a release date or release window, though Annapurna has confirmed that it's coming to "consoles and PC." We know it's coming to Steam, and will likely be on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles (and possibly on Switch, too), though specific console platforms haven't been confirmed yet.

Annapurna says additional details about the game "will be revealed in the coming months," and that players interested in it should keep an eye on its Steam page for updates and more information.

During the showcase, the publisher also showed off six games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including COCCOON, Thirsty Suitors, Bounty Star, Ghost Bike, Flock, and To a T. Additionally, Stray finally got an Xbox release date, so cat-loving gamers on Microsoft's console won't have to wait long before they get their paws on the 2022 hit.