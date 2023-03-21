Don't miss out on the best Steam Sale deals going on now for PC and Steam Deck

The only thing the Windows Central gaming team loves more than playing video games is getting them at a discount and one of the best times to do that is during Valve's Steam Sale. There are four major Steam Sales each year and each offers hundreds of the best PC game discounts across every genre. However, there are also genre-focused sales at other points throughout the year that might be worth your time if you like a specific type of game.

Looking through the myriad of Steam Sale deals can be somewhat daunting. No worries. The Windows Central gaming team is here to help, whether you're looking for the best PC game recommendations or want to know which Steam Sale deals will give you a game that plays well on Steam Deck.

When is the next Steam Sale 2023?

Sales marked with a star symbol (★) are one of the four major Steam Sales that occur throughout the year. These tend to have the best video game discounts across various genres.

★ Spring Sale 2023 — Mar 16 - Mar 23 @ 10am PT

Mar 16 - Mar 23 @ 10am PT Puzzle Fest — Apr 24 - May 1

Apr 24 - May 1 Sports Fest — May 15 - May 22

— May 15 - May 22 Next Fest: June 2023 — Jun 19 - Jun 26

— Jun 19 - Jun 26 ★ Summer Sale 2023 — Jun 29 - Jul 13

— Jun 29 - Jul 13 Stealth Fest — Jul 24 - Jul 31

— Jul 24 - Jul 31 Visual Novel Fest — Aug 7 - Aug 14

— Aug 7 - Aug 14 Strategy Fest — Aug 28 - Sep 4

— Aug 28 - Sep 4 SHMUP Fest — Sep 25 - Oct 2

— Sep 25 - Oct 2 Next Fest: October 2023 — Oct 9 - Oct 16

— Oct 9 - Oct 16 Scream Fest — Oct 26 - Nov 2

— Oct 26 - Nov 2 ★ Autumn Sale 2023 — Nov 21 - Nov 28

— Nov 21 - Nov 28 ★ Winter Sale 2023 — Dec 21 - Jan 4

Best Steam Sale game deals

The Spring Steam Sale is currently live and runs until March 23 at 10am PT. Here are the best Steam Sale deals right now. We will note when a game is Steam Deck Verified.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | 90% off at Steam (opens in new tab) Following the Jedi-purge, a young force-wielder must hide from the Empire who seeks to destroy him. Solve puzzles using the Force, face off against powerful enemies, and travel around the galaxy while growing ever stronger. With the sequel coming out soon, it's a great idea to play through the first game.

(opens in new tab) Red Dead Redemption 2 | 67% off at Steam (opens in new tab) Take a detailed look at the American west in this highly-acclaimed adventure that brought home over 175 Game of the Year awards. You play as Arthur Morgan as he flees federal agents with the outlaw gang he's a part of. It's action-packed and beautiful to look at, and the story will get you feeling all the feels.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Zero Dawn | 67% off at Steam (opens in new tab) Far into the distant future, humankind is struggling to survive against powerful machines that walk the Earth. Aloy must journey across the land and learn what happened to the "ancient ones" while taking down enormous mechanical monsters with just a bow and arrow. It is Steam Deck Verified.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | 60% off at Steam (opens in new tab) Revisit the nine mainline Star Wars films in hilarious fashion while playing as LEGO variants. Gameplay is fun while the storylines are familiar but broken up with silly moments. Play solo or with a friend. It's also Steam Deck Verified.

(opens in new tab) Tales of Arise | 60% off at Steam (opens in new tab) A group of young people seek to change the 300-years worth of tyranny that effects them all. Combat is super satisfying and the plot is very engaging, making it one of the best JRPGs to come out in recent times. It is Steam Deck Verified.

(opens in new tab) Hades | 50% off at Steam (opens in new tab) Prince Zagreus is tired of being ruled under his father's thumb, but it's hard to get away from the god of the Underworld. He must try time and time again to escape to the world above in this roguelite while utilizing other gods' powers. The game is also Steam Deck Verified.

(opens in new tab) Kena: Bridge of Spirits | 50% off at Steam (opens in new tab) This gorgeously animated action-adventure game follows Kena, a Spirit Guide who travels around the sacred Mountain Shrine while putting spirits to rest. The combat is action-packed and feels great too. It is Steam Deck Verified.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered | 33% off at Steam (opens in new tab) The incredibly popular and highly-acclaimed PlayStation console exclusive has been remastered and optimized for PC. Follow Peter Parker as he swings around New York taking on super villains and saving the innocent. It's a fantastic game that you shouldn't miss out on. Plus, it's Steam Deck Verified.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | 33% off at Steam (opens in new tab) Swing through the streets of New York while playing as teenage Miles Morales. Peter Parker has left the city for a little while placing you in charge, but that doesn't stop the notorious baddies from pulling out all of the stops. It is Steam Deck Verified.

Tips to help save money and get the best deals during Steam Sales

Check Flash Sales first and Daily Deals second: Flash Sales tend to have the most deeply discounted deals, but they they only last for 12 hours. Meanwhile, Daily Deals refresh each day at 1 p.m. ET during a sales event. Daily Deals usually aren't nearly as cheap, but they still tend to offer some really good buys.

Flash Sales tend to have the most deeply discounted deals, but they they only last for 12 hours. Meanwhile, Daily Deals refresh each day at 1 p.m. ET during a sales event. Daily Deals usually aren't nearly as cheap, but they still tend to offer some really good buys. Compare prices with other sellers: Many outlets that sell video games will be acutely aware that the Steam Sale is going on and will have their own deals to get in on the action. Check around with other storefronts to see if any of them have the same game you want to purchase at a lower price point before buying from Steam. Additionally, you might want to use a deal tracker like IsThereAnyDeal (opens in new tab) to keep tabs on the game's you're interested in. You can connect it to Steam and get custom price alerts on specific games.

Many outlets that sell video games will be acutely aware that the Steam Sale is going on and will have their own deals to get in on the action. Check around with other storefronts to see if any of them have the same game you want to purchase at a lower price point before buying from Steam. Additionally, you might want to use a deal tracker like IsThereAnyDeal to keep tabs on the game's you're interested in. You can connect it to Steam and get custom price alerts on specific games. Check out reviews before purchasing: Steam makes it very easy to view a game's overall review rating as well as its most recent review rating. Sometimes an update can make a game that initially launched well act glitchy. Alternatively, sometimes a game can explode on another platform but then get a lacking PC port afterward. So you want to make sure that the game you're wanting to purchase plays well on PC or still works well on PC at the time of purchase.

Steam makes it very easy to view a game's overall review rating as well as its most recent review rating. Sometimes an update can make a game that initially launched well act glitchy. Alternatively, sometimes a game can explode on another platform but then get a lacking PC port afterward. So you want to make sure that the game you're wanting to purchase plays well on PC or still works well on PC at the time of purchase. Consider buying bundles: Sometimes multiple games will come bundled together or a game can come bundled with its DLC at a discount. If you think you'll be willing to sink a ton of time into a particular title or bundle, then getting the extra content or other games at a lower price will be worth your time. Note: Steam bundles are smart. They recognize if you already own something within a bundle and won't charge you for that game or content. For instance, if I already owned Assassin's Creed Valhalla when purchasing an Assassin's Creed bundle that included it and two other AC games then Steam would remove the cost of Valhalla from the deal.

Sometimes multiple games will come bundled together or a game can come bundled with its DLC at a discount. If you think you'll be willing to sink a ton of time into a particular title or bundle, then getting the extra content or other games at a lower price will be worth your time. Make use of that Wishlist: If a game on your wishlist goes on sale then you'll get an email from Steam notifying you of the fact. So mark all of the games you're interested in and then nab them when the price is right.

Steam-powered fun

You can find some of the very best PC games on sale during Valve's Steam Sales. Oftentimes. games that have blown up in the past or the ones that didn't sell well can be found going for super cheap during these magical events (funny how that happens, huh?). You can catch up on the latest hits or dive into the best hidden gems while going nice and easy on your wallet.

Of course, many of the best PC games on Steam also work with Steam Deck. So if you already own this handheld, you might be able to get an awesome new game to play on the couch as well as at your desktop or laptop.