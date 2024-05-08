Bandai Namco is giving Elden Ring fans a chance to win rare statues and replicas with its video contest — but hurry, it only runs for a limited time

What you need to know

Bandai Namco has announced a video contest called "Return to Grace" in celebration of Elden Ring's upcoming DLC expansion, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

In this contest, you can submit your fanmade Elden Ring videos for a chance to win one of several rewards.

A 10-foot, life-size statue of Messmer the Impaler will be rewarded to the best trailer winner.

A replica of Melania, Blade of Miquella's metal arm will be rewarded to those who win best narrative, best action, and best direction.

A replica of Messmer's helmet will be rewarded to those whose videos won best comedy, best use of sound, best armour design, and best original use of Elden Ring.

The submission period runs from May 6, 2024, at 09:00:01 AM PT to June 2, 2024, at 11:59:59 PM PT and only US residents over the age of 18 are allowed to participate.

On May 6, 2024, Bandai Namco announced a special video contest for fans of FromSoftware's award-winning Elden Ring to take part in. This contest celebrates the game's upcoming DLC expansion, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which launches next month (you can learn more at our Shadow of the Erdtree FAQ).

In this contest titled, "Return to Grace," fans must produce a video using footage of Elden Ring and then upload it on Bandai Namco's official website to be considered for winner selection.

Show your love for Elden Ring and win these awesome memorabilia for creating the best trailers. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

According to Bandai Namco's website, several prizes in this contest will be awarded to those who create the best Elden Ring videos based on certain criteria.

For starters, whoever can produce the best overall trailer will be handsomely rewarded with a 10-foot tall, life-size statue of Messmer the Impaler, one of the new bosses players will face in the DLC.

Those who create the best videos that fulfill the criteria for Best Narrative, Best Action, and Best Direction, will be rewarded with a life-size replica of Melania, Blade of Miquella's arm, one of the most notorious and difficult bosses in Elden Ring.

Finally, fans who create the best videos for Best Comedy, Best Use of Sound, Best Armour Design, and Most Original Use of Elden Ring, will be rewarded with a life-size replica of Messmer the Impaler's helmet.

Return to Grace contest rules

Take heed of the rules, lest you wish to be kicked from the contest. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Note that there are several rules fans must be made aware of before participating. Participants are allowed to use assets from Bandai Namco's official website and their own gameplay footage by using the best capture cards. However, the footage must be under five minutes long with a resolution of 1080p and the gameplay must not include any mods. Also, the submitted videos must not infringe upon any third-party intellectual property rights.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once a video is made, participants must upload it publicly to their YouTube, X, Vimeo accounts with "ELDEN RING" as part of the video's title and submit their entry on Bandai Namco's official website. Video entries must be handed in between May 6, 2024, at 09:00:01 AM PT to June 2, 2024, at 11:59:59 PM PT.

Each participant may only submit one video entry during the contest and anyone who attempts to submit more than one video entry may result in that participant being disqualified for breaking the rules.

Additionally, participants must be 18 or older, and only United States residents (excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. overseas and foreign territories, and military installations) are allowed to enter the contest. If a contestant is an influencer or a content creator who previously received compensation or other forms of consideration from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. or its representatives, they will not be allowed to participate in the Return to Grace contest.

For more information, you can refer to the Official Rules page on Bandai Namco's website.

Do you have what it takes to produce the best Elden Ring trailer?

It's been a long time coming, but the long-awaited DLC expansion for Elden Ring, one of the best Xbox Games and Best PC games, is almost here. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree releases in just over a month from now on June 21, 2024. This expansion will bring a wealth of new content for players to indulge in including new dungeons to explore, new gear and spells to obtain, and new challenging bosses to slay.

Bandai Namco's Elden Ring video contest increases the already high levels of anticipation and excitement for the DLC. So, if you wish to take part in this contest to win these amazing prizes and show how much you love one of the best Soulslikes on Xbox and PC then start submitting your videos now before entries for videos close on June 2, 2024.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to launch on June 21, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.