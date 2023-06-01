Battle darkness in Alan Wake Remastered for 60% off on Xbox

It took me far too long to experience Alan Wake for the first time. Originally released in 2010, I completed the first Alan Wake game *checks notes* three days ago. I was able to play this legendary survival horror game (including its two DLC expansions) at its very best thanks to the excellent Alan Wake Remastered edition, which is currently massively discounted on Xbox. You're welcome.

Alan Wake Remastered | $29.99 $11.99 at Microsoft (Xbox) Experience the thrilling tale of Alan Wake in the idyllic town of Bright Falls, remastered and polished in this ultimate package. Get it on sale for Xbox now, and be ready for Alan Wake 2 this fall.

Alan Wake continues to be one of the best Xbox games of all time for fans of the steadily growing survival horror genre, thanks to its innovative gameplay, fascinating narrative concepts, and stellar writing. Don't believe me? Check out our Alan Wake Remastered review from when the game was released for all the details.

The remastered edition is the classic spooky game polished to a sheen, with updated visuals that stand the test of time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It's a fantastic game that I thoroughly enjoyed, and it made me very excited for what's coming later this year. After over a decade of waiting, Alan Wake fans (which now includes me) are getting a full sequel. Alan Wake 2 is coming later this year.

Do yourself a favor and buy Alan Wake Remastered on Xbox. It's 60% off, meaning you're only paying $11.99 for 15 or so hours of wonderful survival horror gaming. Do it even if the game will sit in your backlog for a while, as you have plenty of time before Alan Wake 2 releases for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on Oct. 16, 2023. Oh, after you inevitably fall in love with the Alan Wake franchise, you can preorder Alan Wake 2 right now.