Battle darkness in Alan Wake Remastered for 60% off on Xbox
The legendary survival horror game grabs a big discount as Alan Wake 2 goes up for preorder.
It took me far too long to experience Alan Wake for the first time. Originally released in 2010, I completed the first Alan Wake game *checks notes* three days ago. I was able to play this legendary survival horror game (including its two DLC expansions) at its very best thanks to the excellent Alan Wake Remastered edition, which is currently massively discounted on Xbox. You're welcome.
Alan Wake Remastered |
$29.99 $11.99 at Microsoft (Xbox)
Experience the thrilling tale of Alan Wake in the idyllic town of Bright Falls, remastered and polished in this ultimate package. Get it on sale for Xbox now, and be ready for Alan Wake 2 this fall.
Alan Wake continues to be one of the best Xbox games of all time for fans of the steadily growing survival horror genre, thanks to its innovative gameplay, fascinating narrative concepts, and stellar writing. Don't believe me? Check out our Alan Wake Remastered review from when the game was released for all the details.
The remastered edition is the classic spooky game polished to a sheen, with updated visuals that stand the test of time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It's a fantastic game that I thoroughly enjoyed, and it made me very excited for what's coming later this year. After over a decade of waiting, Alan Wake fans (which now includes me) are getting a full sequel. Alan Wake 2 is coming later this year.
Do yourself a favor and buy Alan Wake Remastered on Xbox. It's 60% off, meaning you're only paying $11.99 for 15 or so hours of wonderful survival horror gaming. Do it even if the game will sit in your backlog for a while, as you have plenty of time before Alan Wake 2 releases for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on Oct. 16, 2023. Oh, after you inevitably fall in love with the Alan Wake franchise, you can preorder Alan Wake 2 right now.
Alan Wake 2
After you play (and fall in love with) the first Alan Wake game, you can preorder Alan Wake 2, the long awaited sequel that arrives on Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 16, 2023.
Preorder from: Microsoft (Xbox, Standard) | Microsoft (Xbox, Deluxe)
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.