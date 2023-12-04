BioWare teases the world of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, says the game is getting a 'full reveal' in Summer 2024

What you need to know

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next game coming from role-playing game developer BioWare.

BioWare shared a teaser video for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, showing a glimpse at the different locations in the game's world like Rivain and Antiva.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now slated to get a "full reveal" at some point in Summer 2024.

We've got another (very tiny) peak at the next game in the Dragon Age franchise.

Developer BioWare shared a teaser video on Monday, going through glimpses of different regions that seem to be explorable in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, including the never-before-seen Antiva, Rivain, and the Anderfels. You can watch the teaser below:

After showing these locations, the teaser on the note that a full reveal is coming for the game at some point in Summer 2024.

What else do we know about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf?

We don't really know much about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Despite the game being in development for close to a decade now — it's been rebooted and changed leadership multiple times — we still haven't really seen much, outside of a handful of cinematic trailers that teased locations and characters but didn't really say anything meaningful.

We know that Solas, the Dreadwolf, is being set up as the main antagonist. We also know that the dwarf Varric seems to be returning, and that the game features a completely new RPG skill system.

All of this comes after BioWare laid off 50 developers earlier this year, many of whom were working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The company is also embroiled in legal action, with quality assurance testers who were laid off picketing the studio on N7 day. BioWare is also working on the next Mass Effect game, releasing a teaser on N7 day.

Analysis: Holiday 2024, here we come?

Assuming for a moment that BioWare and Electronic Arts intend to launch Dragon Age: Dreadwolf at some point in Holiday 2024 following the summertime reveal, it'll have been 10 years since the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition. I'm hopeful for the best, because I love the Dragon Age franchise — Dragon Age: Origins is one of my most replayed games of all time — but there's a lot here to contend with that's working against the game and team.

In the meantime, if you're looking for a new Dragon Age story to watch, I recommend checking out Dragon Age: Absolution on Netflix. It's a one-season animated show that is based on some of the original ideas for the fourth game, well before it was rebooted.