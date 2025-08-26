Black Myth: Wukong launched on PlayStation 5 and PC in August 2024 to huge success, selling over 20 million copies by January 2025. The game was reviewed relatively well and was originally announced for Xbox Series X|S alongside PlayStation 5 and PC, but the Xbox release never materialised.

Developer Game Science never gave a clear reason for the delay. Some speculated that the less powerful Xbox Series S might have been the issue, while others pointed to rumors of a PlayStation exclusivity deal keeping the game off Xbox for a time.

What is Black Myth: Wukong about?

Main character of Black Myth: Wukong (Image credit: Game Science)

After going viral when it was first revealed over four years ago, the game quickly became an online sensation. Some were skeptical, suspecting it might be one of those flashy but hollow projects, given the stunning visuals and the fact that Game Science, the studio behind the game, had never developed a title on this scale before.

The game is inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West. For those unfamiliar, anime fans might recognise the connection, Goku from the popular series Dragon Ball was inspired by Sun Wukong, the main character of both Journey to the West and Black Myth: Wukong.

It's an action-RPG where players wield shape-shifting abilities, with soulslike combat that emphasises dodging, parrying, and precise timing with a bit of hack and slash here and there. Weapons, armor, and magical abilities can be upgraded, but there is a level cap, so you have to choose wisely. It does encourage different playstyles, while environments draw heavily from Chinese landscapes, ranging from snowy mountains to bamboo forests.

Built in Unreal Engine 5, it's a visual showcase that has been widely praised for its detail and atmosphere. It's an impressive achievement for Game Science, a Chinese studio with little prior experience developing on this scale.

Black Myth: Wukong finally comes to Xbox

After a long delay, the game is finally set to arrive on Xbox Series X|S on August 20, 2025 , exactly one year after its PlayStation 5 and PC debut. This timing does add weight to the speculation about a timed exclusivity deal with PlayStation.

Unlike the PS5 version, which featured a condensed list of just 36 trophies, the Xbox release includes the full set of 81 achievements found in the Steam version, as spotted by TrueAchievements .

If you stick to the main story, the game takes around 40 hours to complete. Going for 100% will push that closer to 70 hours on average, according to estimates from HowLongToBeat .

Xbox version adds dozens of new achievements

Boss battle in Black Myth: Wukong (Image credit: Game Science)

On PlayStation, many achievements were combined into multiple objectives into a single unlock. The Xbox version takes a different approach, separating these multiple objectives. This adds 45 more achievements compared to the PS5 list.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant achievements below, and you can find the complete list of achievements here, but be warned, there may be some spoilers ahead:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Black Myth: Wukong Achievement List* Achievement Name Description Gamerscore A Curious Collection Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept. 15 Brew of Bravery Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task! 5 Brewer's Bounty A blend for every brew to bring out its best. 15 Brews and Barrels Now you can sate yourself with all the drinks. 15 Creative Concoction Tonics are well and good, but not to be wolfed like food! 5 Final Fulfillment Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be. 150 Full of Forms Each guise grants a new horizon. 15 Gourds Gathered Rare is not the gourd but a friend to drink with. 15 Hammer and Hew Armed head to toe, dread not the foe. 5 Handy and Hardy A good match calls for a good weapon. 5 Home is Behind The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go. 5 Mantled with Might Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe—free as can be, doing as you please! 15 Master of Magic All spells we know are derived from the same source. 15 Medicine Meal "Here, have it, have it all." 15 Page Preserver "All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full." 5 Portraits Perfected Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodhisattvas. All recorded and noted. 65 Scenic Seeker The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze. 5 Seeds to Sow Take more as fruit as your plants take root. 5 Staffs and Spears A walking vault of arms you have become! 15

Disclaimer *There are also several Secret Achievements that reward you with 5, 15, or 65 points toward your gamescore.

Will you collect all 81 achievements and get 1,000 gamerscore?

How do you feel about Black Myth: Wukong having 81 achievements instead of the condensed 36? Personally, 81 sounds like a lot, but it should mean you’ll see achievements pop up more often compared to the PlayStation version, where multiple objectives were often needed for a single trophy.

Either way, it’s great to see the game finally land on Xbox consoles and, for now at least, put the Series S power debate to rest.