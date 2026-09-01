Brütal Legend, one of my favorite but underrated Xbox games ever, is FINALLY getting a sequel after nearly two decades — but only with our help
Double Fine Productions has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new indie game project, where one of the stretch goals is making a sequel to the rock-themed adventure game gem, Brütal Legend
After splitting off from Microsoft in the aftermath of the controversial Xbox 'reset', Double Fine Productions announced a new Kickstarter Campaign for "Amnesia Fortnight 2026, Indie Reboot".
This project will feature sessions where the developers get together to pitch ideas that will eventually be turned into prototypes for new games (of which four will be chosen by the Kickstarter backers).
What's most interesting about this project is that Double Fine Productions will finally start developing Brütal Legend 2 if it hits a stretch goal of $100,000,000.
If you hadn't heard of the original Brütal Legend, it was a 2009 action-adventure game where you play as Eddie Riggs (played by Jack Black), a roadie on a quest to save the world from monsters called the Tainted Coil by blowing their minds with Heavy Metal.
It was a flawed but enjoyable Xbox 360 game that paid loving homage to all things heavy metal while taking players on a wild ride where they roasted their brains with guitar solos, led armies in pseudo-real-time strategy battles, and explored lands that looked like heavy metal album covers come to life.
I've wanted a big-budget Xbox sequel to Brütal Legend for years that would build upon the hidden potential of its heavy metal-themed universe, and I was hoping it would finally happen after experiencing how awesome Psychonauts 2 was.
Alas, Double Fine Productions was never given the green light and budget by Microsoft to make Brütal Legend and spent the rest of its tenure under Microsoft making smaller-scale games like Kiln and Keeper, and, as Tim Schafer himself puts it, "forced to make propaganda pieces to support our parent companies."
Hopefully, now that Double Fine Productions has regained independence and if enough people pitch in towards the Kickstarter, we'll finally see Brütal Legend 2 become a reality and see the awesome potential of its predecessor fully realized with next-gen Xbox hardware.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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