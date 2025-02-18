Can you change your character appearance in Avowed?

Can you change character appearance in Avowed? Yes, but only part of it. It's possible to change the look of your Armor and Clothing items with transmogrify, but you can't change the face or body of your custom character in Avowed. Note that you can also change the outfit appearance of your companions as well.

How to change appearance in Avowed

Avowed doesn't let you change the base look of your envoy after character creation, so don't rush through that process. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Being able to change the appearance of your playable character is a highly valued feature in RPGs, as looking — and thus, feeling — cool is a big part of the hero fantasy often associated with the genre. Because of that, it's not surprising that many players in Obsidian Entertainment's new fantasy RPG Avowed are trying to see how much of their character they can edit beyond the initial character creation sequence that you go through at the start of the game.

Unfortunately, you can't change the appearance of your envoy's face mid-playthrough — the character creator actually warns you about this before you start your Living Lands adventure — but you can use the transmogrify feature to make equipped armors look like other clothes. To do this, select the Armor or Clothing items you want to wear and press the Transmog input displayed on the bottom right of the screen. This will "paste" the appearance of those items over your currently equipped gear, allowing you to wear whatever you want without having to worry about sacrificing stats.

Something important to note is that if you ever sell or get rid of Armor or Clothing you're using the appearance of, the Armor and Clothing you have equipped will default back to their original appearance. Therefore, if you're using gear with transmog, make sure it stays in your inventory. Also, you can't transmog weapons, which is a bit of a bummer.

How to change companion appearance in Avowed

Kai, like all of Avowed's companions, can have his outfit changed. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As it turns out, you're not the only person in your Avowed adventuring party that gets a change of clothes. It's also possible to edit the outfits your companions are wearing in Obsidian's single player RPG, and doing so is a very simple process. To do it, you'll first need to head to one of the green and crystalline Adra Waystones scattered around the map and set up a Party Camp at it. Once that's done, go to the Main Camp Tent and you'll see the option to change Companion Outfits.

If you bought the Premium Edition of Avowed, you'll have a few different Companion Outfits to switch between for all four of your party members off the rip. If not, though, you'll have to wait until you find some during your journey through the Living Lands.

Avowed is available now on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, Battle.net), and stands as one of 2025's best Xbox games and best PC games to play if you're interested in a single player story-driven RPG with a colorful world and flashy, stylish combat. It's normally $69.99, but thanks to this deal that knocks it down to $56.89 at CDKeys, you can get it for far less.

