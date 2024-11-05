Can't connect FC 24 to EA Servers (over 4 weeks) on my Xbox Series X despite resetting my router? — will be the first question I ask Xbox's new AI-powered Support Virtual Agent when I gain access
Xbox ships an AI-powered Support Virtual Agent to help players resolve game-related issues.
What you need to know
- Xbox recently unveiled an AI-powered tool called Support Virtual Agent to help support players with gaming-related issues.
- The feature is shipping exclusively to select players in the Xbox Insider program.
- You can access the tool from the “Contact us” page on support.xbox.com.
Earlier this April, rumors emerged indicating that Microsoft was gearing up to ship an AI-powered tool called Support Virtual Agent to Xbox. And as it now turns out, those rumors were actually true. The AI-powered tool shipped to Xbox to "help Xbox players more efficiently solve their support-related gaming issues."
The feature might not be available for every player as it's shipping to Xbox Insiders first. As always, Microsoft and Xbox tend to ship these kinds of features to a finite number of users, usually part of the Insider program. The company uses this platform for feedback to fine-tune the tool's user experience.
According to Xbox:
"Support Virtual Agent can quickly access information from support.xbox.com to answer questions relevant to Xbox console and game support issues. Xbox Insiders located in the United States and with English selected as their preferred language can begin previewing the Support Virtual Agent today by visiting support.xbox.com while signed into an account that is registered with the Xbox Insider Program."
How can I access Xbox's Support Virtual Agent?
As highlighted above, the new AI-powered experience is shipping exclusively to select Xbox Insiders. Therefore, you won't be able to access it if you're not part of the program. However, the feature could ship to broad availability in the coming months.
For Xbox Insiders, you can head to the “Contact us” page on support.xbox.com to access the Support Virtual Agent. It's worth noting that you must sign in using the same account you've registered for the Xbox Insider program. You'll know you have access to the feature when you see a new option to ask the Support Virtual Agent a question.
Selecting the Ask a question option will direct you to a new browser window, where you can interact with the tool via text or voice. It's interesting to see AI-powered features ship to the Xbox ecosystem, enhancing support for players facing issues and making their gaming experience less than pleasant.
I would like to know why I haven't been able to leverage EA Sports FC 24's Online features on my Xbox Series X. For a month and a half, I have constantly been receiving the unable to connect to EA servers error despite resetting my router. Interestingly, other games seem to work perfectly fine when I go online.
