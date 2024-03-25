Capcom announces how it's going to fix Dragon's Dogma 2's biggest issues

What you need to know

Capcom has announced it is planning to release several updates for Dragon's Dogma 2 across Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

These updates include allowing players to start a new save file, new graphics options, making a quest where players can acquire a house available much earlier, and more.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an action-RPG where the player assumes the role of the Arisen, a mortal cursed to wander the land and save it from being terrorized by the Great Dragon.

On March 25, 2024, Capcom announced on Twitter/X that it is planning to release a series of patches for Dragon's Dogma 2 with several system changes and quality-of-life improvements on every platform.

No release dates for these updates have been announced yet, but Capcom will declare them once they are ready to be distributed on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

The list of updates planned for Dragon's Dogma 2 are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Updates for all platforms (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Steam Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists. Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99. Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game. Miscellaneous text display fixes Miscellaneous bug fixes

Swipe to scroll horizontally Updates for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options. Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options. Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options.

*These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Updates for Steam Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled. Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.

These update announcements have been made as a response to the large number of players reviewing bombing the game during Dragon's Dogma 2's launch. Between not being able to easily replace your current save file with a new one, unstable framerate performance issues, and difficulties with changing your character's and Pawn's appearance without resorting to microtransactions, suffice to say this game has not a good first impression with the gaming community.

It's a shame that Dragon's Dogma 2 is mired by such issues at launch, as this title is an incredible action-RPG despite them. Even our own Jez Corden has stated it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games in recent memory in his review of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Hopefully, when these updates arrive and fix the issues players have been having, the gaming community will warm up to Dragon's Dogma 2 so they can better appreciate and experience one of Capcom's finest titles on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is now available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam after releasing on March 22, 2024, for $69.99. If you're a fan of action-RPGs with complex combat systems and rich fantasy settings, then this title is a must-buy.

