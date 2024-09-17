Capcom takes sandpaper to Dragon's Dogma 2's friction with a new update, including that Pawn sickness that turns them into nuclear bombs

Whether you love it or hate it, one thing you can't deny about Dragon's Dogma 2 — one of this year's biggest and most divisive games — is that it stands out. When it launched six months ago in March, many players were caught off-guard by the action RPG's friction-heavy world structure and gameplay design that stands in stark contrast to the majority of its peers. Conveniences and features like generous fast travel, easily accessible ways to save progress or rest your character, and fluid combat mechanics are the norm in most open-world titles, but Capcom bucked those trends when building the highly anticipated sequel.

Instead, Dragon's Dogma 2 makes you put in serious effort for just about everything, from spending a hefty amount of coin at an inn or hunting down a campsite to save to playing around a somewhat clunky physics-driven combat system to figuring out complex questlines with only minimal hints in-game. There is fast travel, but only a few major settlements have a Portcrystal you can warp to; any others have to be found and placed yourself, and your ability to teleport anywhere is limited by the scarce availability of the Ferrystone consumable.

Some players love this approach, and argue that the challenge of working through these obstacles and limitations is what makes Dragon's Dogma special. Others, though, are frustrated with how harsh and punishing the game can be, and struggle to enjoy it as a result. I'm in the former camp myself, but if you've found yourself in the latter, you'll likely be happy to hear about a new mode that's been added in a recent Title Update available to download on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Windows PC.

Dragonsplague — a mechanic that can transform your Pawns into city-leveling calamitous nukes — is one of Dragon's Dogma 2's harshest mechanics. (Image credit: Capcom)

This new gameplay option is called Casual Mode, and as you'd expect, it smooths out some of Dragon's Dogma 2's particularly abrasive design choices. Inn rests and Ferrystone prices will both be cheaper, for example, and players will also have a greater carry weight limit so it's harder for them to become overencumbered. Less stamina will be drained when sprinting outside of combat, too, and you won't start off with reduced max health when you reload a save after dying.

Casual Mode's biggest change, though, is the effective removal of Dragonsplague — an illness your Pawn followers can catch that eventually transforms them into a shadowy dragon-like beast, resulting in whatever town or city you're resting in at the time getting nuked. If you fail to notice symptoms of Dragonsplague (glowing red eyes, headaches, disobedience) for several days and don't throw infected Pawns into the Brine cure infected Pawns in your party, calamity and mass death will ensue. Casual Mode, however, allows Pawns to "recover from dragonsplague without a 'devastating calamity' occurring," blunting the mechanic completely.

In my playthrough of the game, I didn't find Dragonsplague to be terribly hard to spot and deal with, though it's definitely something players can miss if they don't take the time to examine their Pawns every so often. Given how much fans were panicking about it at launch, I'm not surprised to see it included in Casual Mode's gameplay adjustments.

If you plan to use it, some important things to know about Casual Mode are that only two of Dragon's Dogma 2's achievements will be earnable while it's active, and you can't swap back to Normal Mode once you start playing on it in your current playthrough. You can switch to it from Normal Mode at any time, however.

You can switch to Casual Mode at any time in Dragon's Dogma 2, but once you do, you can't go back. (Image credit: Capcom)

Some other noteworthy changes from the update include the addition of a Portcrystal to Bakbattahl (finally), major buffs to the Fighter, Warrior, Archer, and Mage vocations, and a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements. For the full patch notes, make sure you read through the section below.

Overall, it was nice of Capcom to update Dragon's Dogma 2 with this new option to accommodate players who might bounce off of the game without it, though I do hope that future players give Normal Mode a chance. For me, engaging with and overcoming the game's friction was precisely what made it one of the best PC games I played this year, and I think many would agree if they got over their initial frustrations with Capcom's design choices.

It's too early to say what the wider community thinks of Casual Mode, but ironically, many fans on social media are disappointed a harder option wasn't added. "I cannot believe they added a casual mode instead of a hard mode," reads the top reply to the announcement of the update. And hey, speaking as a FromSoftware junkie, I get it — a good challenge is great fun.

The Mage vocation is one of several that got significant buffs with this Title Update. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Here are the full patch notes for Dragon's Dogma 2's latest Title Update, taken directly from Capcom's website.

Added Features and Adjustments

Adding Casual Mode. Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn. Reduced price of Ferrystones. More difficult for weight carried to become "Heavy" or "Very Heavy." Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle. Loss gauge will not increase when selecting "Load from Last Save" after the Arisen dies. Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a "devastating calamity" occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage.

Adding a Portcrystal to Bakbattahl.

Adding "Sovran's Crown," "Sovran's Plate," and "Sovran's Greaves" to the list of items that can be traded with the Dragonforged.

Adding variations to Pawns' idle animations.

Adding animations for when Pawns and the Arisen start dashing.

Adding animation for when the Arisen is riding on a larger enemy that is flying at high speeds.

Making it so that the Main Pawn can be revived an infinite number of times at Forgotten Riftstones.

Adding Polski (Polish) under Display Language in the Language section of the Options menu.

Further fixes to issues around CPU overload in certain situations. **

Reducing frequency of crashes.

Adjustments to Vocations

Fighter Increasing Strength for all weapons. Reducing amount of time before stagger damage reactions can be canceled with "Defend." Reducing charge time for "Tusk Toss." Also reducing timing during which the attack can be canceled while the user is unable to move after activation. Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power for ""Riotous Fury"" and improving aiming ability on the target of the attack.

Making it so that the lock-on adjusts itself to a different nearby target if the target initially locked on to is defeated mid-attack. Increasing amount of time an enemy is downed after being knocked down by "Shield Bash." Also increasing Knockdown Power for "Shield Bash." Increasing aiming ability of "Blink Strike" upon activation. Also adjusting to make it easier to hit locked-on targets with this skill. Increasing Strength, expanding attack range, improving speed of initial activation animation, and adjusting timing of attack hits for "Compass Slash." Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power and expanding attack range for "Airward Slash." Also intensifying damage reactions for smaller enemies hit by this skill. Improving speed of the activation animation for "Gouging Skewer." Also adjusting movement correction for this skill to make it easier to hit the attack target.

Warrior Extending input duration for "Chain of Blows." Reducing timing during which "Barge" can be canceled while the user is unable to move after activation. Increasing Strength for "Arc of Might." Adjusting strike timing of "Savage Lash" and making it easier to hit larger enemies' weak points while they are downed.

Archer Reducing charge time and increasing Strength and Knockdown Power for "Dire Arrow." Also extending timing during which a more powerful arrow can be loosed with this skill. Increasing damage dealt by "Heavenly Shot" and reducing time taken for Stamina to start recovering after activation. Increasing damage scaling for bow attacks. Also increasing damage scaling for attacks that hit enemy weak points. Reducing weight of the items "Explosive Arrow," "Drenching Arrow," "Tarring Arrow," and "Blighting Arrow."

Mage Increasing duration of the Silence debilitation inflicted by "Solemnity." Increasing distance that flames unleashed by "Flagration" can reach. Increasing number of times that clusters conjured with "High Palladium" to protect allies can block attacks before they disappear. Increasing duration of the continuous Health recovery effect of "Argent Succor." Increasing power of additional lightning bolts summoned with additional button presses when casting "Levin."

Thief Changing Stamina consumed when using "Blades of the Pyre" from a fixed amount to an amount proportionate to the user's maximum Stamina.

Mystic Spearhand Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power for "Seching Blade."



Modifications and Fixes