Cherry announced two new wireless mechanical gaming keyboards that can reach up to 8000 Hz

The XTRFY MX 8.3 wireless mechanical keyboard is one of the highlights from Cherry at CES this year.

During CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show), the latest Cherry mechanical keyboards and accessories were unveiled. At the center of these announcements are the new MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless mechanical gaming keyboards, which CHERRY says are "super-fast advanced keyboards for professional gamers and hobbyists alike."

Aside from their sizes and the fact that the larger XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL has a full number pad, the main difference between the two is that the more compact MX 8.3 TKL has hot-swappable Cherry MX2A switches with double-shot PBT keycaps, while the MX 10.1 Wireless has MX low profile 2.0 switches and PBT keycaps.

The Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 has a full number pad area. (Image credit: Cherry)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 CHERRY XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL CHERRY XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL Price $299.00 $279.00 Keycap material Double-shot PBT PBT Key Switches Hot-swappable CHERRY MX2A CHERRY MX Low Profile 2.0 N-Key Rollover Full Full Display LCD LCD Polling rates 4000 Hz wireless / 8000 Hz wired 4000 Hz wireless / 8000 Hz wired Connectivity 2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth, or cable 2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth, or cable Battery 4600 mAh ( Bluetooth: up to 1200 h, Dongle+ 4000 Hz: 55 h) 4000 mAh (Bluetooth: up to 900 h, Dongle + 4000 Hz: 50 h) Dimensions 365 x 156 x 44mm 427 x 134 x 27mm Weight 1,250g 1,100g Release date Q2 Q2

Otherwise, these two wireless models both offer three connection methods (via dongle, Bluetooth, or cable) and really fast 4000Hz polling rates in wireless mode or 8000 Hz in wired mode.

Additionally, these mechanical gaming keyboards feature LCD displays with rotary knobs to allow users to view typing speeds, battery life, and more. The Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL will sell for $299.00, while the XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL will have a slightly lower $279.00 MSRP.

More peripherals from Cherry at CES 2025

The Cherry H3 gaming headset has a detachable microphone and up to 100 hours of battery life. (Image credit: Cherry)

The Cherry Corporation has been manufacturing quality computer peripherals for decades. While it is primarily seen as a keyboard company, Cherry does offer other computer accessories as well.

Headset type: Closed,over-ear

Headband: Mechanical, aluminum frame

Ear pads: Memory foam with protein leather + mesh cloth

Audio drivers: Dynamic Ø 53mm

Frequency response: 20–20,000 Hz

Impedance: 16±15% Ohm

Sensitivity: 94±3dB at 1KHz

Connection: USB-A dongle, Bluetooth 5.1

Cable: 2m USB-C to USB-A charging cable

Controls: On/off, dongle/Bluetooth, volume, mic mute, EQ mode

Microphone: Omnidirectional, detachable

Weight: 325g (excl. mic and cable)

Battery: 2000mA (up to 100h)

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4/5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile devices

In addition to the MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless gaming keyboards, Cherry also announced a new H3 Wireless headset at CES. Wireless connectivity works via USB-A dongle or Bluetooth 5.1. This headset is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

The official specs show that this wireless headset has a 2,000 mA battery that should last up to 100 hours. When it runs out of power, users can charge it back up with the USB-C to USB-A charging cable.

Cherry also announced several non-gaming office keyboards and accessories, including the XTRFY GP6 and GP7 mousepads, KW 300 MX hot-swap office keyboard, KW 550 MX LP wireless keyboard, KC 500 MX LP wired keyboard, and a KC 500 MX LP TKL compact keyboard to meet computer user's various needs.

You can take a look at the listed specs to see the differences between these office keyboards below.

Image 1 of 4 The Cherry KW 300 MX is a compact keyboard with mechanical MX2A switches. (Image credit: Cherry) The Cherry KW 550 MX LP is a 96% wireless keyboard with mechanical MX Low Profile Switches. (Image credit: Cherry) The Cherry KC 500 MX LP is a full-size wired keyboard with mechanical MX Low Profile Switches. (Image credit: Cherry) The Cherry KC 500 MX LP TKL is an 80% keyboard with mechanical MX Low Profile Switches. (Image credit: Cherry)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 KW 300 MX KW 550 MX LP KC 500 MX LP KC 500 MX LP TKL Technology Mechanical - MX2A Switches Mechanical - MX Low Profile Switches Mechanical - MX Low Profile Switches Mechanical - MX Low Profile Switches Form factor Compact 96% Full-size (100%) Tenkeyless (80%) Connection Cable via USB Bluetooth 5.2 or Cable via USB Cable via USB Cable via USB Dimensions 320.1 x 134.9 x 38.8mm 375.5 x 125.3 x 25.2mm 426.4 x 124 x 21.17mm 350.8 x 124 x 21.17mm Weight 747g 716g 652g 535g

Consumers will be able to get these devices at different points of the year. The first to come to market is the H3 Wireless headset, slated for sometime in Q1 2025. The rest of these computer accessories will launch sometime in Q2.

CES 2025 runs from Tuesday, Jan 7 through Friday, Jan 10, 2025. This event hosts tech companies from around the world. We at Windows Central are at the show this week and will be reporting on various computer-related announcements as it goes on. So, check back to see our latest coverage.