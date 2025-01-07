Cherry announced two new wireless mechanical gaming keyboards that can reach up to 8000 Hz
Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless gaming keyboards are coming to market this year.
During CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show), the latest Cherry mechanical keyboards and accessories were unveiled. At the center of these announcements are the new MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless mechanical gaming keyboards, which CHERRY says are "super-fast advanced keyboards for professional gamers and hobbyists alike."
Aside from their sizes and the fact that the larger XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL has a full number pad, the main difference between the two is that the more compact MX 8.3 TKL has hot-swappable Cherry MX2A switches with double-shot PBT keycaps, while the MX 10.1 Wireless has MX low profile 2.0 switches and PBT keycaps.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|CHERRY XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL
|CHERRY XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL
|Price
|$299.00
|$279.00
|Keycap material
|Double-shot PBT
|PBT
|Key Switches
|Hot-swappable CHERRY MX2A
|CHERRY MX Low Profile 2.0
|N-Key Rollover
|Full
|Full
|Display
|LCD
|LCD
|Polling rates
|4000 Hz wireless / 8000 Hz wired
|4000 Hz wireless / 8000 Hz wired
|Connectivity
|2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth, or cable
|2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth, or cable
|Battery
|4600 mAh ( Bluetooth: up to 1200 h, Dongle+ 4000 Hz: 55 h)
|4000 mAh (Bluetooth: up to 900 h, Dongle + 4000 Hz: 50 h)
|Dimensions
|365 x 156 x 44mm
|427 x 134 x 27mm
|Weight
|1,250g
|1,100g
|Release date
|Q2
|Q2
Otherwise, these two wireless models both offer three connection methods (via dongle, Bluetooth, or cable) and really fast 4000Hz polling rates in wireless mode or 8000 Hz in wired mode.
Additionally, these mechanical gaming keyboards feature LCD displays with rotary knobs to allow users to view typing speeds, battery life, and more. The Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL will sell for $299.00, while the XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL will have a slightly lower $279.00 MSRP.
More peripherals from Cherry at CES 2025
The Cherry Corporation has been manufacturing quality computer peripherals for decades. While it is primarily seen as a keyboard company, Cherry does offer other computer accessories as well.
Headset type: Closed,over-ear
Headband: Mechanical, aluminum frame
Ear pads: Memory foam with protein leather + mesh cloth
Audio drivers: Dynamic Ø 53mm
Frequency response: 20–20,000 Hz
Impedance: 16±15% Ohm
Sensitivity: 94±3dB at 1KHz
Connection: USB-A dongle, Bluetooth 5.1
Cable: 2m USB-C to USB-A charging cable
Controls: On/off, dongle/Bluetooth, volume, mic mute, EQ mode
Microphone: Omnidirectional, detachable
Weight: 325g (excl. mic and cable)
Battery: 2000mA (up to 100h)
Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4/5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile devices
In addition to the MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless gaming keyboards, Cherry also announced a new H3 Wireless headset at CES. Wireless connectivity works via USB-A dongle or Bluetooth 5.1. This headset is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.
The official specs show that this wireless headset has a 2,000 mA battery that should last up to 100 hours. When it runs out of power, users can charge it back up with the USB-C to USB-A charging cable.
Cherry also announced several non-gaming office keyboards and accessories, including the XTRFY GP6 and GP7 mousepads, KW 300 MX hot-swap office keyboard, KW 550 MX LP wireless keyboard, KC 500 MX LP wired keyboard, and a KC 500 MX LP TKL compact keyboard to meet computer user's various needs.
You can take a look at the listed specs to see the differences between these office keyboards below.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|KW 300 MX
|KW 550 MX LP
|KC 500 MX LP
|KC 500 MX LP TKL
|Technology
|Mechanical - MX2A Switches
|Mechanical - MX Low Profile Switches
|Mechanical - MX Low Profile Switches
|Mechanical - MX Low Profile Switches
|Form factor
|Compact
|96%
|Full-size (100%)
|Tenkeyless (80%)
|Connection
|Cable via USB
|Bluetooth 5.2 or Cable via USB
|Cable via USB
|Cable via USB
|Dimensions
|320.1 x 134.9 x 38.8mm
|375.5 x 125.3 x 25.2mm
|426.4 x 124 x 21.17mm
|350.8 x 124 x 21.17mm
|Weight
|747g
|716g
|652g
|535g
Consumers will be able to get these devices at different points of the year. The first to come to market is the H3 Wireless headset, slated for sometime in Q1 2025. The rest of these computer accessories will launch sometime in Q2.
CES 2025 runs from Tuesday, Jan 7 through Friday, Jan 10, 2025. This event hosts tech companies from around the world. We at Windows Central are at the show this week and will be reporting on various computer-related announcements as it goes on. So, check back to see our latest coverage.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).