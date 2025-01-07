Cherry announced two new wireless mechanical gaming keyboards that can reach up to 8000 Hz

Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless gaming keyboards are coming to market this year.

Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 held in the air by two hands.
The XTRFY MX 8.3 wireless mechanical keyboard is one of the highlights from Cherry at CES this year. (Image credit: Cherry)

During CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show), the latest Cherry mechanical keyboards and accessories were unveiled. At the center of these announcements are the new MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless mechanical gaming keyboards, which CHERRY says are "super-fast advanced keyboards for professional gamers and hobbyists alike."

Aside from their sizes and the fact that the larger XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL has a full number pad, the main difference between the two is that the more compact MX 8.3 TKL has hot-swappable Cherry MX2A switches with double-shot PBT keycaps, while the MX 10.1 Wireless has MX low profile 2.0 switches and PBT keycaps.

The Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 has a full number pad area. (Image credit: Cherry)
Row 0 - Cell 0 CHERRY XTRFY MX 8.3 TKLCHERRY XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL
Price$299.00$279.00
Keycap materialDouble-shot PBTPBT
Key SwitchesHot-swappable CHERRY MX2ACHERRY MX Low Profile 2.0
N-Key RolloverFullFull
DisplayLCDLCD
Polling rates4000 Hz wireless / 8000 Hz wired4000 Hz wireless / 8000 Hz wired
Connectivity2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth, or cable2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth, or cable
Battery4600 mAh ( Bluetooth: up to 1200 h, Dongle+ 4000 Hz: 55 h)4000 mAh (Bluetooth: up to 900 h, Dongle + 4000 Hz: 50 h)
Dimensions365 x 156 x 44mm427 x 134 x 27mm
Weight1,250g1,100g
Release dateQ2Q2

Otherwise, these two wireless models both offer three connection methods (via dongle, Bluetooth, or cable) and really fast 4000Hz polling rates in wireless mode or 8000 Hz in wired mode.

Additionally, these mechanical gaming keyboards feature LCD displays with rotary knobs to allow users to view typing speeds, battery life, and more. The Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL will sell for $299.00, while the XTRFY MX 10.1 TKL will have a slightly lower $279.00 MSRP.

More peripherals from Cherry at CES 2025

The Cherry H3 gaming headset has a detachable microphone and up to 100 hours of battery life. (Image credit: Cherry)

The Cherry Corporation has been manufacturing quality computer peripherals for decades. While it is primarily seen as a keyboard company, Cherry does offer other computer accessories as well.

Headset type: Closed,over-ear
Headband: Mechanical, aluminum frame
Ear pads: Memory foam with protein leather + mesh cloth
Audio drivers: Dynamic Ø 53mm
Frequency response: 20–20,000 Hz
Impedance: 16±15% Ohm
Sensitivity: 94±3dB at 1KHz
Connection: USB-A dongle, Bluetooth 5.1
Cable: 2m USB-C to USB-A charging cable
Controls: On/off, dongle/Bluetooth, volume, mic mute, EQ mode
Microphone: Omnidirectional, detachable
Weight: 325g (excl. mic and cable)
Battery: 2000mA (up to 100h)
Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4/5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile devices

In addition to the MX 8.3 TKL Wireless and MX 10.1 Wireless gaming keyboards, Cherry also announced a new H3 Wireless headset at CES. Wireless connectivity works via USB-A dongle or Bluetooth 5.1. This headset is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

The official specs show that this wireless headset has a 2,000 mA battery that should last up to 100 hours. When it runs out of power, users can charge it back up with the USB-C to USB-A charging cable.

Cherry also announced several non-gaming office keyboards and accessories, including the XTRFY GP6 and GP7 mousepads, KW 300 MX hot-swap office keyboard, KW 550 MX LP wireless keyboard, KC 500 MX LP wired keyboard, and a KC 500 MX LP TKL compact keyboard to meet computer user's various needs.

You can take a look at the listed specs to see the differences between these office keyboards below.

Image 1 of 4
A woman holding the Cherry KW 300 MX.
The Cherry KW 300 MX is a compact keyboard with mechanical MX2A switches. (Image credit: Cherry)
Row 0 - Cell 0 KW 300 MXKW 550 MX LPKC 500 MX LPKC 500 MX LP TKL
TechnologyMechanical - MX2A SwitchesMechanical - MX Low Profile SwitchesMechanical - MX Low Profile SwitchesMechanical - MX Low Profile Switches
Form factorCompact96%Full-size (100%)Tenkeyless (80%)
ConnectionCable via USBBluetooth 5.2 or Cable via USBCable via USBCable via USB
Dimensions320.1 x 134.9 x 38.8mm375.5 x 125.3 x 25.2mm426.4 x 124 x 21.17mm350.8 x 124 x 21.17mm
Weight747g716g652g535g

Consumers will be able to get these devices at different points of the year. The first to come to market is the H3 Wireless headset, slated for sometime in Q1 2025. The rest of these computer accessories will launch sometime in Q2.

CES 2025 runs from Tuesday, Jan 7 through Friday, Jan 10, 2025. This event hosts tech companies from around the world. We at Windows Central are at the show this week and will be reporting on various computer-related announcements as it goes on. So, check back to see our latest coverage.

