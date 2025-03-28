College Football 25 is the best football game to come out in over a decade, and it's now included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets you access to hundreds of games, online console multiplayer, and several other perks for a flat fee. Among those perks is EA Play at no extra cost to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

With College Football 25 now available through EA Play, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play the best football game in over a decade at no extra cost.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service, including benefits for free-to-play games. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys

Best value in gaming?

Game Pass has always been a value proposition, and even after some price increases and changes over the years it remains one of the best deals in gaming.

Let's take a look at College Football 25 specifically. That game recently went on sale by itself for $30.

That $30 price is a good discount compared to the normal retail price of $70, but it's also the cost of more than a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at full price. Add in the fact that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also goes on sale occasionally, and the value of the service is even greater.

College Football 25 recreates the iconic gameday experience from dozens of schools, including Michigan's 'Big House.' (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

I've watched college sports my entire life. One of my earliest memories is traveling to California with my family to watch Wisconsin play in the Rose Bowl.

In packed stands, with every fan on their feet, the Wisconsin faithful would chant "Roooooooooon Daaaayne" each time the Heisman trophy winner touched the ball. Badgers fans travel in droves to bowl games, so it felt like a home game in Wisconsin despite its opponent being based only 360 miles away.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I know college football fans from the US and across several continents, and they all talk about the unique atmosphere of college football games. When EA made College Football 25, it focused on capturing that atmosphere.

"The best American football game in a decade, with a career mode which will take over your life – along with fabulous levels of college pageantry and authenticity," said GamesRadar sports editor Ben Wilson in their College Football 25 review.

Wilson highlighted the pageantry and authenticity of College Football 25 as well:

"This is categorically not just some kid-brother remold of Madden. It feels different, it animates differently, it offers a sense of depth that simply isn't possible in a 32-team NFL game. We're talking about 134 schools, with accurate stadiums, uniforms, mascots, crowd chants and playbooks, all there for you to tussle with season after season in Dynasty. Oh, and players – 11,390 of them, to be precise."

College Football 25 is more than a love letter to the gameday experience. It has excellent gameplay, an outstanding dynasty mode, and nearly endless replayability.

Now, College Football 25 is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you're already subscribed for its other perks, the best football game of the past decade is essentially a free bonus.