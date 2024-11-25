One of the best-selling games of the year is already over half off (for now), but some consoles don't qualify for this Black Friday sale

EA Sports College Football 25 is over half off, but only if you're willing to grab a physical copy.

EA Sports College Football 25
College Football returned earlier this year, and it's at an all-time low price right now. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

It's time to grab some games and save money while doing it. With holiday discounts well underway, there's plenty of games that are available for well under their normal prices. One of the best discounts I've seen is, surprisingly enough, for the one of the best-selling games of the year so far. Act fast, and you can grab EA Sports College Football 25 for just $30 at Best Buy, as long as you have an Xbox Series X.

🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃

A fantastic deal, but only for physical media users

EA Sports College Football 25 hike

EA's College Football series returned after years of dormancy. (Image credit: Electronic)

College Football used to a big series for publisher Electronic Arts (EA), but the franchise was dropped in 2014 after a number of problems, with EA instead opting to pour more resources into its Madden NFL franchise.

As a result, the long-awaited return of College Football was a big deal, and right now, College Football 25 is the best-selling game of the year in the U.S, despite only being available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation consoles.

Naturally, seeing College Football 25 over 50% off is a big deal, and if you're interested, you'll want to act quickly to make sure you don't miss out. The only thing to keep in mind is that this sale is for physical copies, meaning it's only valid for players that own an Xbox Series X with a disc drive. If you have an Xbox Series S (or the recent all-digital Xbox Series X) then this won't be compatible.

Bluntly, Black Friday sales this year haven't been as impressive as what I've seen in many past years, so any games that are actually discounted by a decent amount are probably not going to remain in stock for long.

