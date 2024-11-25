One of the best-selling games of the year is already over half off (for now), but some consoles don't qualify for this Black Friday sale
EA Sports College Football 25 is over half off, but only if you're willing to grab a physical copy.
It's time to grab some games and save money while doing it. With holiday discounts well underway, there's plenty of games that are available for well under their normal prices. One of the best discounts I've seen is, surprisingly enough, for the one of the best-selling games of the year so far. Act fast, and you can grab EA Sports College Football 25 for just $30 at Best Buy, as long as you have an Xbox Series X.
EA Sports College Football 25
Was: $70
Now: $30 at Best Buy
"The best American football game in a decade, with a career mode which will take over your life – along with fabulous levels of college pageantry and authenticity," — GamesRadar sports editor Ben Wilson.
GamesRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Anyone that wants a return to college football gameplay and teams and doesn't mind physical discs.
❌Avoid if: You're happy with Madden NFL, or you have an Xbox Series S.
Launch date: July 19, 2024.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $30 at Amazon
🤩Alternative deal: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $20 at Best Buy
🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💻Surface Pro 11 (X Plus) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $300!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💽WD_Black Xbox Series X|S Card (1TB) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired | $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $30!)
- 💽WD_BLACK M.2 2230 SSD (2TB) | $179.99 at Best Buy (Save $60!)
🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Walmart: Early savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all Lenovo PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Take advantage of free shipping for a limited time
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
A fantastic deal, but only for physical media users
College Football used to a big series for publisher Electronic Arts (EA), but the franchise was dropped in 2014 after a number of problems, with EA instead opting to pour more resources into its Madden NFL franchise.
As a result, the long-awaited return of College Football was a big deal, and right now, College Football 25 is the best-selling game of the year in the U.S, despite only being available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation consoles.
Naturally, seeing College Football 25 over 50% off is a big deal, and if you're interested, you'll want to act quickly to make sure you don't miss out. The only thing to keep in mind is that this sale is for physical copies, meaning it's only valid for players that own an Xbox Series X with a disc drive. If you have an Xbox Series S (or the recent all-digital Xbox Series X) then this won't be compatible.
Bluntly, Black Friday sales this year haven't been as impressive as what I've seen in many past years, so any games that are actually discounted by a decent amount are probably not going to remain in stock for long.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.