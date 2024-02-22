Deep Silver's goretastic zombie action sequel Dead Island 2 secretly shambles its way to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Xbox Game Pass has recently added the critically acclaimed Dead Island 2 to its library of games with no formal announcement.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download and play Dead Island 2 through Xbox consoles and PCs and stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Dead Island 2 is an open-world action-horror game where you must hack and slash through the zombie-infested streets of Los Angeles to find a cure for your zombie virus infection.

This week saw the announcement of several new games being added to Xbox Game Pass for the second half of February 2024. However, the surprises aren't over yet, as it has been discovered Dead Island 2 quietly appeared on Xbox Game Pass (via Twitter (X) user @IdleSloth84).

According to the Twitter/X post, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download and play Dead Island 2 on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S), PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Dead Island 2 is Now Available on #XboxGamePass 🎮🖥️☁️https://t.co/zkjkZAuwmR pic.twitter.com/3ZqIXe91wbFebruary 22, 2024 See more

Dead Island 2 was recently made free for a limited time via Microsoft's Free to Play program. However, it seems people liked it so much that Microsoft and Deep Silver decided to add it to the vast list of Xbox Game Pass games.

Why this Xbox Game Pass addition hasn't been officially announced online is anybody's guess, but you know what they say: "Never look a zombie gift horse in the mouth," especially with a game as prolific as Dead Island 2.

Xbox Game Pass members are in for blood-soaked and hilarious time with Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is the sequel to 2011's cult-classic open-world zombie action game, Dead Island, which fans have waited for nearly a decade since its first announcement in 2014. When it was finally released in 2023, our own Brendan Lowry reviewed Dead Island 2 and loved every minute of it.

It was a fantastic action-horror game that improved upon the foundations of its predecessor in nearly every way. It features deep layers of character and weapon customization, a hilarious storyline that parodies and celebrates the zombie horror genre, and immensely satisfying combat where you can chop hordes of zombies into literal tiny pieces.

If you're a fan of over-the-top action-horror games that don't take themselves too seriously, then take advantage of your Xbox Game Pass privileges and download one of the best Xbox games and the best PC games of 2023 today.