Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Maneater, Tales of Arise, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several more games are headed to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks.

The next wave of additions includes shark RPG Maneater, retro-style shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, as well as Tales of Arise.

Madden NFL 22 and Soul Hacker 2 are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon.

Ready for even more games to catch up on?

The latest wave of Xbox Game Pass titles is on the way, as shared via Xbox Wire, and there's a fair bit of variety in the next few weeks. First-person retro shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is on the way, as is shark RPG Maneater, while Tales from Arise is available today.

All of this comes on the back of confirmations that other big games are hitting the service throughout the year, with first and third-party titles to look forward to including the addition of Activision Blizzard titles, which will be added starting in March. Here's the full list of games being added to Xbox Game Pass through the rest of February 2024:

Today

Return to Grace (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Tales of Arise (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

February 22

Bluey: The Videogame (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

February 27

Maneater (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Madden NFL 24 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)

February 28

Indivisible (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

February 29

Space Engineers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

March 5

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving February 29

As usual, some games are rotating out of the service while others rotate in. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to make sure to buy them. You'll get a discount if you buy them while they're still in Xbox Game Pass. Here's the games departing the subscription library on February 29:

Madden NFL 22

Soul Hackers 2

Analysis: A good month in a great year

This is shaping up to be a fantastic year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. There's been plenty of great games added so far, and that's before the addition of third-party games confirmed to be coming, such as MLB The Show 24, as well as first-party additions like Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Diablo 4, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

For this month, I highly recommend that anyone who enjoys "boomer shooters" be sure to check out Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. It cleverly mixes older presentation with new graphical techniques, feeling like a refreshed best-of-both-worlds.

In our review for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, fellow contributor Alexander Cope wrote that "The fast-paced gunplay combat is challenging and enjoyable, with plenty of entertaining weapons for blowing enemies up. Its 2.5D pixel-art graphics are particularly gorgeous, oozing charm and adoration for the Warhammer 40,000 universe."